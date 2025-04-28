Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to add another goalkeeper, with the Nigeria Football Federation keen on convincing a former England U16 player to switch allegiance

Nigeria has a series of international friendlies lined up, including the Unity Cup and a match against Russia

Wrexham, who secured promotion to the Championship, were propelled by the efforts of the Nigeria-eligible player

The Nigeria Football Federation has intensified efforts to secure the services of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and NFF Technical Director Austin Eguavoen have both noticed the former Arsenal player's impressive performances.

Nigeria has been struggling in the goalkeeping department, as second-choice Francis Uzoho and third-choice Maduka Okoye have failed to impress at their respective clubs.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham gestures against Cambridge at the Cledara Abbey Stadium. Photo: by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto.

The three-time AFCON winners will compete in a four-nation tournament in London, facing Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Nigeria conceded a last-minute goal against Zimbabwe, which dropped them to fourth place in CAF Qualification Group C with seven points.

Okonkwo inspires Wrexham to Championship promotion

Former England U16 player Arthur Okonkwo played a key role in Wrexham’s historic promotion to the Championship.

According to The National, the former Arsenal goalkeeper recorded his 19th clean sheet of the season in their 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, April 26.

The Red Dragons finished second in League One, five points clear of third place with one game remaining per ESPN.

The 23-year-old suffered a wrist fracture in November 2024, which sidelined him for a month. After his recovery, he struggled to find his form, spending some time on the bench in February.

However, Okonkwo bounced back strongly and was named Player of the Month in March by the Players' Football Association. Okonkwo said via Wrexhamafc:

"I am really pleased to win the award and I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me. I’m looking forward to pushing on in the final few weeks of the season."

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo during the Sky Bet League One match at St Andrew's in Birmingham. Photo by: Nick Potts/PA Images.

Nigerians clamour for Okonkwo

Super Eagles fans have urged the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure England does not secure the services of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

@nas23554066 said:

"Can someone explain to me why this chap is yet to get a national team call up?"

@JudeAkhabue_ wrote:

"He doesn't have the goal keeper "head shape" o.

"We've created a realism of what our national goalie should look like, so if the shape didn't dey, it didn't dey. Speaking ahead of time in case anyone wants to push agenda.

"But kudos to him and I pray he keeps it up.

@i_amphrank"added:

"Pray for Nwabali."

@TheonlyLilDash posited:

"Should be our second choice."

Apr 26

"Back-to-back promotions 😮 @thenff. Go get this guy immediately."

Dele-Bashiru sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has sent a subtle message to Chelle about his best position for the Serie A club ahead of his potential return to the team in the next international break.

He made his debut for the Nigerian national team in October 2023.

He has six caps and has scored twice, including the winning goal against Libya during the AFCON 2025 qualifier in October 2024.

