Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray at the end of the season and seek other options for his future

A Turkish pundit has recommended three strikers to the Super League champions as replacements

One of the three options is Rasmus Hojlund, whom Osimhen could displace if he joins Manchester United

Victor Osimhen's time at Galatasaray is coming to an end and one of the high profile pundits in the country has recommended three strikers as his replacement.

Galatasaray made efforts to keep the Super Eagles forward beyond his loan term, but his desire to play in the Premier League during his prime has rendered it futile.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's third goal during the 5-1 win over Eyupspor. Photo by Ahmet Okatali.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has interests from England, Italy and Saudi Arabia. Napoli have no say over his choice and are concerned about receiving his full £64 million from any interested club.

Premier League clubs are capable of paying this fee in Europe, but they are concerned about his salary demands, which could put them at risk of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Pundit recommends Osimhen’s replacement

Galatasaray got Osimhen on a cheap loan from Napoli, and he proved to be a masterstroke for the season, especially after main forward Mauro Icardi suffered an ACL injury in November.

Beyaz TV commentator Ertem Sener has named three strikers the Turkish champions can sign to lead their attack next season when the Nigerian striker departs.

“Galatasaray bought Osimhen. If he leaves, they have to buy a centre forward of that quality,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“Who can you buy? Lewandowski from Barcelona, Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has decided to leave Saudi Arabia.”

Robert Lewandowski poses for photo with the Copa del Rey trophy after Barcelona beat Real Madrid. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

“You can't buy Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Karim Benzema earns close to 100 million Euros, he won't work,” he added.

Sener’s words went too far on Hojlund being a striker of the same quality as Osimhen. According to Data MB, the Nigerian forward is ahead of the Danish striker in every stat.

Mitrovic and Lewandowski are close calls, and with Turkish clubs sometimes signing 30 plus players who are done in Europe's top five leagues, the two should have no problem adapting and delivering.

He made a point about Benzema being unrealistic due to his wages. One of the reasons Galatasaray would be unable to sign Osimhen even if he wants to stay, is his wages.

The Nigerian is reportedly demanding a net salary of €15 million per annum, which has raised concerns in the Turkish media about whether Galatasaray can afford or should even pay such.

English clubs who are the most financially secure in European football are said to be concerned about his salary, and could be the reason he won't play in England next season.

Osimhen warned against Man Utd move

Legit.ng reported that Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren confirmed that Osimhen will leave Galatasaray at the end of the season, but warned him against joining Manchester United.

He claimed it would be disgraceful to see a talented player like him with the Red Devils in their current state, as the club needs to be rebuilt from scratch, which could take years.

