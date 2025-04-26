Eric Chelle began his Super Eagles managerial career with matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

One of the noticeable flaws was playing top stars Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina out of position

A Serie A star who missed the last break has sent a message to the manager about his best position

Eric Chelle came under criticism from Nigerians after bus first two matches in charge of the Super Eagles, particularly the draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The result in Uyo dented Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with four matches left to go in the group stages of the CAF qualifying series.

One of the questionable things Chelle did was deploy players out of position, especially reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman in the number 10 role and one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season, Ola Aina, at left-back.

Dele-Bashiru sends message to Chelle

As noted by Super Eagles on X, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was named in the 39-man provisional squad for the March games, but was left out of the final squad as he was returning from an injury layoff and not fully fit.

The Lazio midfielder has sent a subtle message to Chelle about his best position for the Serie A club ahead of his potential return to the team in the next international break.

“My preferred role would be as a box-to-box midfielder, in the number 8 or 10 positions,” he told Sports Boom.

“Driving the ball, running off the ball, I can attack well, and defend well also. All around, I’m what you describe as a box-to-box midfielder. And as long as I’m 100 percent fit and I’ve gotten everything understood tactically, we definitely would have a very good season together.”

He made his debut for the Nigerian national team in October 2023. He has six caps and has scored twice, including the winning goal against Libya during the AFCON 2025 qualifier in October 2024.

The Manchester City academy graduate has suffered two different injuries this season: adductor and ankle, but he admitted that he is perfectly fine now and ready to go.

“Of course, like everyone knows, I've had a few injuries that have been in the way of my progress, but I’m feeling a lot better, a lot stronger now,” he said.

He joined the club on a season-long loan from Turkish club Hatayspor with an option to buy, which was activated in March for €5.4 million after the conditions were met.

Despite being injured, he has eight goal contributions in 27 games from midfield for the Italian capital club this season as they push to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Man City and Arsenal target Dele-Bashiru

Legit.ng reported that Premier League clubs are targeting Dele-Bashiru ahead of the summer transfer window, despite just joining Lazio last summer.

His former club are reportedly interested in signing him to replace the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne, while Arsenal want to improve their options in midfield.

