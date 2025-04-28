Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can secure a victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29

The Gunners triumphed over Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, with two superb free kicks from Declan Rice in the first leg

In the group stage last October, Arsenal defeated PSG 2-0, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz

Arsenal begins their quest for a first UEFA Champions League title as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

The Gunners secured their place in the semifinals with a brilliant performance against defending champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Les Parisiens advanced to the final four after edging Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on as he speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semifinal.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta eyes win against PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his players will approach the semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain the same way they did against Real Madrid.

According to Football London, the Spanish coach described the upcoming fixture as one of the biggest games of his career.

He added that the Gunners have overcome numerous challenges this season, and winning the Champions League would be the ultimate reward for their hard work. He said via the Arsenal official website:

"Tomorrow more, I told them and I'm not exaggerating when I said, guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your t-shirts and let's play every ball together.

"We want to do something special, that place has to be something special, something that we haven't seen.

"And I really hope that everybody that comes tomorrow to the Emirates and everybody that is watching and following us, brings that energy with them."

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interacts with members of the coaching staff and his players during a training session.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Arteta's comments

Football fans have cautioned Mikel Arteta against underestimating Paris Saint-Germain.

One fan stated that comparing PSG to Real Madrid is unnecessary, while another pointed out that Madrid were consistently beaten by Barcelona throughout the 2024/25 season.

Anyor Veronica said:

"Beating Madrid got Arteta acting brand new😂.

"But PSG will humble you😂🤌"

Kedrick Hamuguna posited:

"And Barcelona beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu, away at Seville, and in the diaspora in Saudi Arabia."

Brian Kiprono wrote:

"That was a dead Madrid!".

Jackiezo KE added:

"Barcelona beat them three times so beating Madrid doesn't guarantee you a free ticket to winning Champions League".

Robert Santi said:

"We didn't beat Madrid by mistake...we dominated the entire game. As long we can beat Madrid back to back...we can defeat anyone."

Moumouni Yameogo wrote:

"You aren't the only one who beat Real Madrid 😅😅😅.

"There is a club who beat Real Madrid three times this season by scoring 12 goals".

Eazi De Zanga added:

"Beating real madrid doesn't mean you're big because even sunderland can beat real madrid this season."

SHAFFIE ZELE posited:

"Someone Should take The Microphone out of Mikel Arteta, Remain Humble anything can happen in Football. And do the Talking in the Field."

Mizeque Thamie wrote:

"Madrid is the bar! If you beat Madrid, you're good to go."

List of injured Arsenal players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal face a huge test on Tuesday night when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Gabriel Jesus is sidelined for the season with a ruptured ACL, while defensive stalwart Gabriel Magalhaes also faces a lengthy recovery following hamstring surgery.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, remains a doubt for both legs, while Jorginho has also been ruled out.

