Victor Osimhen is poised to leave Galatasaray as soon as his season-long loan with the club ends this summer

Several clubs are jostling for the player's signature, amid reports that the forward has agreed to personal terms with English club Manchester United

He has been told to consider four different clubs ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window

Former Turkish referee Ahmet Cakar has said that his wish for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is to join a top European club.

The Super Eagles star remains a major subject of the summer transfer window as he is poised to leave Galatasaray at the end of the season.

Osimhen has been in scintillating form this season, playing a huge role to the Yellow-Reds’ pursuit of a domestic double this season.

Victor Osimhen has been told to consider clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As the summer transfer window approaches, his impressive performances in the Turkish Super League have caught the attention of several top European clubs, Soccernet reports..

Reports have it that Galatasaray supporters are eager for the forward to stay permanently, and mounting speculation points to a potential blockbuster transfer.

However, the Nigerian international is set for a high-profile move to one of Europe’s footballing giants as Manchester United are closing in.

In an interview on BTV’s YouTube channel, as per Habersarikirmizi, Ahmet Cakar disclosed that he would like to see the forward at a big club.

"If I had a 26-year-old son like Victor Osimhen, I would want him to play in big teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and Inter.

"I'm not saying this to underestimate Galatasaray, but unfortunately, these teams are better than Galatasaray, and I have to speak realistically."

Cakar urged the club supporters to remain optimistic should Victor Osimhen leave, as he lauded the significant influence the striker has exerted since joining the club.

He added:

"Galatasaray fans should not be upset if Victor Osimhen leaves. The man came and did his part.

"He did not only score statistics at Galatasaray, he acted by considering everyone. Osimhen may leave but you may see that he will come back again when he is over 30 years old."

Even though he is poised to leave Turkey, the Nigerian striker has continued to impress and will end the season on a high, striving to lead Galatasaray to a historic domestic double before making his next career decision.

It was gathered that United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made the 26-year-old the number one target, as London club Chelsea have pulled out of the race.

Osimhen equals personal record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen scored another impressive goal for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Eyupspor as they took another step towards winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

It was his 31st goal of the season, equalling his personal best set during the Italian Serie A title-winning 2022/23 season at Napoli.

He also moved close to equalling and possibly breaking the record for most goals in a single season for Galatasaray, set by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season.

Source: Legit.ng