Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's third goal during their 5-1 win against Eyupspor to seal another convincing win

The Super Eagles forward netted his 31st goal of the season for the Turkish champions after joining the club on loan

He moves closer to equalling the record for the most goals in a single season for the club by Mario Jardel in 2001

Victor Osimhen scored another impressive goal for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Eyupspor as they took another step towards winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

Osimhen scored the third goal for the team, brilliantly lifting the ball over the onrushing defender, after which his first shot was blocked. He was unrelenting and smashed home his second attempt.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's third goal in the 5-1 win over Eyupspor. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, it was his 31st goal of the season, equalling his personal best set during the Italian Serie A title-winning 2022/23 season at Napoli.

He also moved close to equalling and possibly breaking the record for most goals in a single season for Galatasaray set by Brazilian forward Mario Jardel in the 2000/01 season.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Head coach Okan Buruk was impressed with his team's performance, but charged them to keep their feet on the ground until the end of their title chase.

“I think we did good things again offensively today. There were clear chances we missed. Especially at the beginning of the match. There was a ball that hit the post in the second half. In general, it was a good day for us, a beautiful day,” he told GS TV.

“We are happy in this sense, but nothing is over. Everything continues. We will prepare for the next match with this awareness. This was an important victory.

“We want to declare our championship again by winning our next matches, but as I said, we need to keep our feet on the ground. Every match is important right now.

“We didn’t win anything. We only won one match. We have to continue with the same intensity in the following matches,” he concluded.

Alvaro Morata praises Osimhen

Osimhen’s striker pair Alvaro Morata returned an attacking contribution for the first time in a long while. He assisted the Nigerian striker’s goal before scoring twice.

He applauded Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world and a great person, whom he enjoys playing with.

"Osimhen is a great person. He is one of the best centre forwards in the world. It is an incredible pleasure for me to play with him and my other teammates. We will also celebrate the championship in the league,” he said.

Osimhen returned the favour by admitting he is happy that the Spanish forward got on the score sheet after a while. He pushed him to celebrate with the fans afterwards.

“I’m happy we won. We played against a quality team. I'm very happy to contribute with 1 goal and 1 assist. I'm also happy for Morata,” he said.

Why English clubs are avoiding Osimhen

Legit.ng reported on why Premier League clubs are sceptical about signing Osimhen despite his desire to play in the English top-flight next season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the English clubs are unlikely to make a move for the Nigerian because of his high salary demands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng