Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield to win the 2024/25 English Premier League on Sunday

Coach Arne Slot led the Reds to equal Manchester United’s record of 20 league titles, a feat last achieved by United in the 2012/13 season

Manchester United fans have criticised the club’s management for failing to prioritise the signing of quality players capable of competing with other top teams in the league.

Spurs took the lead in the 12th minute with a powerful header from Dominic Solanke off James Maddison’s corner.

Liverpool equalised in the 24th minute through Luis Díaz, following a squared pass from Dominik Szoboszlai on the right. The goal was initially ruled offside but was validated by the semi-automated offside technology.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Photo by: Peter Byrne/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eight minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister scored with a stunning strike, finishing a pass from Ryan Gravenberch at the edge of the box per SkySports.

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo then put Liverpool ahead with his first goal in 10 games, a low shot from 14 meters into the bottom left corner. Gakpo received a yellow card for ripping his shirt while celebrating per Al Jazeera.

Mohamed Salah added a fourth goal with a 15-yard shot, assisted by Szoboszlai. The Egyptian forward’s 28th goal of the season was celebrated with a selfie with a fan in the stands.

Spurs defender Destiny Udogie scored an own goal in the 69th minute to make the score line 5-1, further widening the gap.

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the 2013 Premier League trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo by: Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Man United fans express displeasure

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville revealed that Liverpool winning their 20th title should be a big worry for the club.

According to SkySport, the English international said the management and fans of the Red Devils have to reassess themselves. He said:

"It’s a massive achievement when you think about the league title. You’ll look at the great managers Liverpool have had. The debate over who’s the most successful club can be argued, but the painful thing is that the debate is now over.

“Liverpool is the most successful club in English football; they were miles ahead when Sir Alex Ferguson took over but now they have equaled us.

"It should cause real tremors over at Old Trafford" 🏟️

Other fans had this to say below

@ScouserOg said:

“His record was incredible”.

@ImRahmanYT wrote:

“True. Couldn't agree more. He was always the man to look up to when the chips were down.”

@Steve16108 added:

“While Omar Barreda trousers a £4.2M salary! The rest of the INEOS Executive will also be on millions.”

"The biggest miracle is what Sir Alex achieved post-Glazers while he couldn’t always get his first choice players for the first time. By 2013 he was on ‘fumes’."

@IAMPHOENIX156 posited:

“Do you want to kill the old man, isn't he old enough to be FULLY retired from service!?”

Ferguson explains managerial miss

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson reflected on his retirement since leaving the club.

Since his departure, the Red Devils have experienced a drastic decline and are still chasing their first league title since 2013.

He said Manchester United should always be competing in European finals yearly.

