The Manchester United board has been urged to replace coach Rúben Amorim ahead of the 2025/26 English Premier League season

The Red Devils recently suffered their 15th league defeat of the season, surpassing the 14 losses recorded under former manager Erik ten Hag

Frustrated fans are now calling on the board to appoint an Italian coach who has matched an impressive winning ratio in Serie A

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pablo Sarabia’s 77th-minute free-kick secured a deserved victory for Vítor Pereira’s side over the Red Devils.

The win lifted Wolves to 15th place, level on 38 points with Manchester United, who remain just above them in 14th on goal difference.

Manchester United fans want Claudio Ranieri to handle the club next season following his performance in the Serie A. Photo by: Silvia Lore.

Source: Getty Images

Ranieri equals Spalletti’s unbeaten record

Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has matched Luciano Spalletti’s impressive 17-match unbeaten run while in charge of AS Roma.

According to OneFootball, the former Leicester City manager has not suffered a defeat in Serie A since mid-December.

The 73-year-old has guided Roma to 12 wins and four draws in 15 matches, collecting 37 points since the start of 2025.

In comparison, Spalletti recorded 14 wins and three draws during his unbeaten stretch with the Giallorossi.

Roma's last loss came on December 15, when they were beaten 2-0 by Cesc Fabregas’s Como. He said via Zamin:

“The players and technical crew are confidently moving towards our dream.

“The team are doing incredible things along this journey. The team has crucial matches ahead against Inter Milan and Fiorentina. We have a lot of work to do if we want to achieve a better result.

“It is certain that I will leave the club at the end of the season."

Claudio Ranieri has been tipped by fans to become the next Manchester United manager, following the unimpressive performances of Ruben Amorim. Photo by: Fabio Rossi/AS Roma.

Source: Getty Images

Man United fans clamour for Ranieri

Manchester United fans are calling for Claudio Ranieri to take over at the club once he departs AS Roma at the end of the season.

One user on X remarked that the Italian manager has achieved better results with minimal spending, while another fan expressed confidence that the 73-year-old has what it takes to rebuild the Red Devils.

@IamAdeAyeni said:

"The right man needed to rebuild and lay the foundation for #ManchesterUnited success."

@Shakersandice wrote:

"He’s an impact manager like Ole and ETH. Once you figure them out . They can’t stop losing."

@UcheCloud posited:

"Did he bring in his own players before doing this?"

@FritzGh added:

"It baffles me how both Claudio Raneiri and Amorim were appointed at the same time but Amorim needs £700m, new stadium, new set of 23 players and a ’system’ to start producing results😂😂."

@official_olando said:

"While Amorim still needs 12 new players who played 3-4-3 in their previous lives before he can beat Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town."

@ntoshanem wrote:

"The same coach that won Leicester City their first ever Premiership title and now they are relegated 💔."

Man United create new European record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have become the first team in European tournament history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a match.

Harry Maguire’s dramatic header sent the Red Devils into the UEFA Europa League semi-finals with a 7-6 aggregate win.

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire struck in the dying moments of extra time to seal a dramatic victory over Ligue 1 giants Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on April 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng