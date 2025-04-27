Liverpool secured their 20th Premier League title after a resounding 5-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield

Salah, Gakpo, and Mac Allister stared as Arne Slot’s men dominated Spurs at Anfield

Liverpool now sit 15 points clear of second-place Arsenal with four matches remaining in the league season

Liverpool have officially clinched their 20th Premier League title after a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds, led by Arne Slot, needed just a point to be confirmed champions following Arsenal's stumble earlier in the week against Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after netting Liverpool's fourth goal versus Tottenham. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

However, they went beyond expectations, delivering a statement performance to lift the trophy in front of an electrifying home crowd.

Tottenham briefly shocked the Anfield faithful when Dominik Solanke opened the scoring early in the first half. But Liverpool quickly regrouped, showcasing the attacking brilliance that has defined their season.

Luis Diaz got the equaliser before Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo put Liverpool firmly in control before halftime.

In the second half, Mohamed Salah put the icing on the cake with a clinical finish, ensuring Liverpool sealed their 20th title in style.

A moment of misfortune for Spurs defender Destiny Udogie, who turned the ball into his own net, further widened the gap.

Salah and Gakpo lead the charge

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were among the standout performers as Liverpool overwhelmed their North London opponents.

Gakpo's goal and all-round attacking presence provided a continuous threat, while Salah's contribution reminded everyone why he remains one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards.

With four games still left to play, Liverpool have now amassed 82 points, sitting 15 points ahead of Arsenal.

This means even a perfect run from the Gunners would not be enough to dethrone the Reds, who have been relentless throughout the season.

The Anfield club now matches Manchester United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles, cementing their place among England’s elite.

Slot delivers silverware in style

This victory marks a massive achievement for Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp and has delivered silverware in his debut season.

A Liverpool fan wearing the 20th Premier League title celebratory jersey before the game versus Tottenham. Photo by Lewis Storey

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool fans, still basking in the glory of their 2019–20 league success, now have another reason to celebrate.

The manner of the victory will be particularly satisfying for Slot, with his side playing some exhilarating football on their way to the championship.

Liverpool's focus will now turn towards ending the season on a high and potentially setting new points and goal records.

With stars like Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, and Mac Allister firing on all cylinders, Liverpool are not just champions, they are champion in dominant, unforgettable fashion.

Managers who won the league in the first trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mourinho arrived in England in 2004 as the self-acclaimed Special One, having led Porto to the UEFA Champions League months earlier.

He claimed he chose the Blues because his ambition to win as early as possible matched Roman Abramovich’s.

Mourinho led Chelsea to the title in his first season with a record 95 points, which stood until the 2017/18 season when it was broken by Manchester City with 100 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng