A Nigerian man has accused English clubs of double standards following Victor Osimhen's latest snub

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal reportedly ended interest in the Nigerian forward, citing "attitude concerns"

Nigerian fans have compared Osimhen’s treatment to Premier League stars' controversial pasts

Victor Osimhen’s long-standing Premier League dream may have hit a controversial roadblock as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal reportedly ended their pursuit of the Nigerian forward.

English top-flight clubs reportedly raised "attitude concerns" about Osimhen, prompting them to abandon potential moves despite months of heavy links.

According to 90MIN, Manchester United were believed to have even reached a verbal agreement with Osimhen before making a shocking U-turn.

This comes as a blow to the Super Eagles star, who has enjoyed a stellar season, netting 30 goals for Galatasaray while on loan from Napoli, per Transfermarkt.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Osimhen is expected to finalise a permanent exit from the Serie A club, but it may no longer be to England as once anticipated.

Nigerian man cries foul over 'double standards'

The news about the latest snub on Osimhen has sparked an uproar among Nigerian fans and African football supporters at large, with a supporter of the striker accusing English clubs of racism and hypocrisy.

Social media has been flooded with posts highlighting perceived double standards.

Critics point to Premier League players like Luis Suarez, who faced bans for biting and racial abuse, Sandro Tonali’s betting scandal, Jack Grealish's frequent off-pitch controversies, and Bernardo Silva's controversial social media posts.

The man, known as @UTDKara on X (formerly Twitter), posted online:

"‘Attitude concern’? When Suarez was out here biting players, Tonali betting every two market days, Grealish drunk every weekend, and Bernardo Silva with one of the worst characters in the Premier League?" @UTDKara tweeted.

Another fan argue that Osimhen, known for his professionalism and work ethic, is being unfairly targeted due to his African heritage.

“Osimhen is presently top 3 best strikers in the world... If Osimhen was an English player, the top English media will say everyone should break the bank to sign him. English clubs will be ready to pay £450k - £500k weekly,” @Philip_ItisI also tweeted.

However, others disagreed with the racism card as they argued the decision is based on his salary demands and not otherwise.

“He wants 300k+ a week, thats the reason. Financially it's hard for most Prem teams to justify that, specially with how much they are cracking down on Financial fair play. Stop creating a narrative that doesn't exist,” @MarkMUTD reacted.

“There is absolutely nothing related to Racism in this transfer, no English team will buy him with that much wages,” @thekennystripes also argued.

Why EPL clubs don’t want Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on why Premier League clubs are having second thoughts about completing a move for Victor Osimhen despite long-standing interest.

Reports in Italy claimed he had reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United, but it was dismissed by David Ornstein, who claimed the striker is not in the Red Devils’ plans.

Fabrizio claims Osimhen’s hefty wage demands are the main reason negotiations with the Nigerian forward have been difficult.

