Chelsea captain Reece James made a scathing assessment of the team and appeared to aim a dig at manager Enzo Maresca during his post-match interview.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge, but progressed to the semifinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League 4-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-0.

Reece James removes his captain's armband after Chelsea lost 2-1 to Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Yesterday's result was one of the worst performances the Blues have put up this season, and it inflamed the already angry fans.

James aims dig at Maresca

James was visibly distraught after the game and bemoaned the performance, and sided with the fans over their frustration at the head coach Enzo Maresca.

“Probably what you expect, disappointment. It was a game we should have won. It was a poor performance. We had a 3-0 lead – maybe that played a part in taking our foot off the gas,” he told TNT Sports.

“Maybe we disrespected the competition today. If you don’t prepare right, you will pay. It’s going to affect the mindset.”

Manager Maresca has been embroiled in a standoff with fans over the team's performance, and the captain sided with the fans against his manager.

“It’s going to be in the back of people’s heads. I understand the frustration, to be honest, I understand fans come to games to see excitement, to see goals," he added.

“Today we were frustrating to watch but we remained focused and we still stick together. We are making progress, [but] that was for sure not progress, if anything a step back.”

Maresca agrees with Reece James

Maresca, speaking to Chelsea TV after the match agrees with the captain that complacency set in, possibly due to the 3-0 win away in the first leg.

Enzo Maresca looks dejected during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP.

“No, for sure, it's a setback for us tonight, no doubt,” Maresca admitted. Probably not the competition, but probably the other team tonight. I think we respect the competition all season, probably tonight.

“As I said, because of the first result, 0-3, so you can manage the result in the wrong way, so for sure Reece is right, but more than the competition, probably the opposite.”

The Londoners are at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification next season despite the Premier League having five spots. They have dropped to sixth on the table, three points behind Newcastle, which they will still play this season.

Next in the Conference League is again Djurgarden, while they will face either of Real Betis or Fiorentina if they reach the final.

Landon Emenalo makes Chelsea bench

Legit.ng reported that Landon Emenalo made Chelsea bench for the first time during the loss to Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge in the Conference League.

Landon is the son of former Super Eagles star and former Blues director Michael Emenalo and signed a professional contract early this year when he turned 17.

