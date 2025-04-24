Transfer expert David Ornstein has confirmed Victor Osimhen is not on Manchester United’s transfer list this summer

Despite scoring 30 goals at Galatasaray this season, Manchester United will not pursue the Nigerian striker this summer

The Red Devils are expected to stick with Rasmus Hojlund or explore cheaper options

Renowned football journalist David Ornstein has officially dismissed Victor Osimhen’s dream move to Manchester United ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Reports had claimed the Red Devils were considering triggering the 26-year-old forward’s €75 million release clause from Napoli to make him their marquee striker signing.

Victor Osimhen will no longer join Manchester United as the Red Devils are reportedly looking for cheaper options. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has lit up the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray this season, scoring 30 goals in 34 matches as seen on Transfermarkt, was previously touted as a top target for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

With questions surrounding Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's long-term potential, Osimhen seemed like a dream fit for Reuben Amorim’s evolving squad.

However, in a recent update posted on social media platform X, Ornstein put those rumours to rest, stating that Osimhen is "not on Manchester United’s agenda" for the upcoming window.

Man United's priorities lie elsewhere

Instead of pursuing big-money moves, Manchester United appear to be shifting focus towards developing internal talent and making more strategic, cost-effective signings.

This change of course could be linked to their uncertain qualification status for European competition next season, which is likely to affect their spending power.

“If Manchester United are to look at others, i am sure it would not be Victor Osimhen. Despite reports, you might be reading, he is not on the agenda for Manchester United.”

“They would have other options, because they might have to turn them or stick with internal solutions such as Rasmus Hojlund,” Ornstein stated.

This could signal a summer of prudence rather than blockbuster transfers, especially in the striker department, where Hojlund remains a long-term investment, despite only managing eight goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

End of the dream for Osimhen

Osimhen, long linked with a move to England, has not hidden his desire to play in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen netted a superb header in Galatasaray's 5-1 Turkish Cup victory against Konyaspor on Tuesday, April 22. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

A switch to Old Trafford would have been a major step, especially after his explosive form in Turkey reignited interest from several top European clubs.

Yet, with Manchester United cooling their interest and focusing elsewhere, it seems the dream move is off the table, at least for now.

The Red Devils’ summer plans appear more reserved, and fans hoping to see the Nigerian powerhouse leading their line will need to recalibrate expectations.

Osimhen, meanwhile, will likely attract interest from elsewhere, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain previously linked as potential suitors for the Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray kickstart plans to replace Osimhen

Source: Legit.ng