Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target as Manchester United aim to solve their goal-scoring woes

Ruben Amorim is eyeing a new-look attack featuring Osimhen, Matheus Cunha, and Bruno Fernandes

Summer overhaul could see Rashford, Antony, and Sancho offloaded by the Red Devils to fund key signings

Manchester United’s attacking struggles this season have made one thing abundantly clear: a proven goal scorer is urgently needed ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ruben Amorim’s side is among the Premier League’s lowest scorers, and despite heavy investment in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, goals have not flowed.

Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal to join Manchester United next season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Victor Osimhen, the prolific Nigerian striker currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has scored 29 goals in just 34 games this season, according to Transfermarkt, and is currently on the radar of the Red Devils.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £40 million offer to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford to lead their attack next season.

With just a year left on the 26-year-old forward’s contract at Napoli and a desire to play in the Premier League, this could be the perfect time for the Red Devils to secure his services.

Osimhen’s pace, movement, and eye for goal would offer Manchester United a new cutting edge in attack, one that is desperately needed to turn the club’s dwindling fortunes around.

Man United’s reinforcements across the front three

Alongside Osimhen, Manchester United are eyeing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, The Mirror reports.

The Brazilian has been instrumental in Wolves’ campaign and has attracted elite-level interest.

Matheus Cunha has been tipped to join Manchester United when the summer transfer window opens. Photo by Marc Atkins

Cunha’s £62.5 million release clause is within reach for Manchester United, who see him as a complement to Osimhen’s physicality and Bruno Fernandes’ creativity.

Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation relies on an explosive front trio as Fernandes remains key as the central figure in attack, but he’s lacked consistent support.

With Cunha on one flank and Osimhen through the middle, Manchester United could finally possess a dynamic and balanced frontline, good enough to challenge Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City for the top titles next season.

The Old Trafford club may also look to offload underperforming assets like Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho to raise funds.

Rashford has impressed while on loan at Aston Villa, and Antony has shown flashes of form at Real Betis. With better form elsewhere, their market values remain intact.

Building a cohesive unit for Amorim’s vision

To support the attack, Amorim may lean on players he trusts, like Manuel Ugarte, who thrived under him at Sporting Lisbon.

Kobbie Mainoo is another bright prospect in midfield, while Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez could form a strong defensive foundation.

Amorim’s new-look United would aim to combine youth, speed, and clinical finishing.

A front three of Fernandes, Cunha, and Osimhen promises to be one of the most dangerous in Europe, and could be the spark that ignites a return to Premier League contention for the Red Devils.

Man United's proposed starting XI

Goalkeeper: Onana

Defenders: Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw

Midfielders: Ugarte, Mainoo

Forwards: Fernandes, Osimhen, Cunha

Osimhen warned against joining Man United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Brazil forward Julio Baptista has warned Osimhen against joining Manchester United as he is set to leave Napoli permanently at the end of the season.

Osimhen has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential move this summer, with other top European clubs interested in signing him.

