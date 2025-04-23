Victor Osimhen has scored 30 goals this season and could become the focal point of a new Manchester United attack

The Red Devils have reportedly reached a basic salary agreement with Osimhen’s camp amid ongoing transfer talks

A possible swap deal could see struggling striker Rasmus Hojlund head to Napoli to facilitate the move

Manchester United's hunt for a clinical striker may soon be over as reports out of Italy suggest a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils have reportedly reached a basic salary agreement with Osimhen’s representatives, marking a key step forward in a potential blockbuster summer move.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has lit up Turkey with 30 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Istanbul giants this season, as seen on Transfermarkt.

While Galatasaray would love to keep the 26-year-old forward permanently, financial limitations and competition from top clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona make that highly unlikely.

Osimhen, who is under Manchester United’s radar, remains under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2026 but is reportedly open to a move.

According to Tuttosport, a release clause of £63 million for non-Italian clubs could pave the way for the Red Devils who are under pressure to revamp their attacking force.

New twist as Man United consider Hojlund swap

One of the surprising new angles in this transfer saga involves Rasmus Hojlund, Daily Mail reports.

The Danish striker, signed by Manchester United last year for £72 million, has struggled to find form, scoring just three league goals in 28 appearances.

The Red Devils could offer Hojlund in a swap deal to Napoli, easing financial strain while giving the Italian club a young striker to develop.

With Napoli desperate not to lose Osimhen for free when his contract expires, the deal could suit all parties involved.

The Old Trafford club are also navigating profit and sustainability regulations, so a player exchange could provide a creative solution to land one of Europe’s most in-demand attackers without straining their transfer budget.

Is Osimhen the star Man United need?

Osimhen’s mix of physicality, speed, and clinical finishing makes the Nigerian forward an ideal fit for the Premier League and Manchester United's ambitions.

The 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner was instrumental in Napoli's 2022-23 Serie A title win and has Champions League experience. He is expected to bring leadership and firepower to Manchester United’s frontline.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision to build a youthful, resale-friendly squad, Osimhen’s age and profile perfectly align with the club’s future.

Osimhen reaches incredible milestone

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen continued his red-hot form on Tuesday night as he scored a brilliant header in Galatasaray’s 5-1 demolition of Konyaspor, helping his side secure a spot in the Turkish Cup final.

In the semi-final, played at the Torku Arena, the Nigerian striker opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 26th minute from a perfectly placed Dries Mertens cross.

