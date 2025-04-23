Barcelona legend Yaya Toure has explained why he chose Manchester City over Chelsea, despite pressure from his former teammate Didier Drogba

The AFCON winner joined the Citizens in 2010 on a five-year deal worth around €24 million, reuniting with his brother Kolo Toure

The 41-year-old went on to become one of the greatest midfielders in Manchester City’s history and a Premier League icon

Four-time CAF Player of the Year Yaya Toure said that Manchester City were more eager to sign him than Chelsea.

The two-time Spanish champion led Ivory Coast to the 2015 AFCON title.

After a successful career with top clubs across Europe, the UEFA Champions League winner transitioned into coaching and now serves as assistant coach of the Saudi Arabian national team.

Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure said teammate Didier Drogba was desperate to have him play for Chelsea. Photo by: AMA/Corbis.

Toure says Drogba pushed for Chelsea move

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure has revealed that his teammate Didier Drogba did everything he could to convince him to join Chelsea after his contract at Barcelona ended.

According to CaughtOffside, the three-time Premier League winner noted that Manchester City showed greater commitment than the London club.

He added that City made him a top priority and built the team around him, per Daily Express. Yaya Toure said:

“Didier Drogba is like a big brother to me. We live close to each other in Abidjan, and what many people don’t realise is that at one point, he actually wanted me to join Chelsea while I was at Barcelona. He supported the idea of my moving to the London club.

“But the difference was that Manchester City had a clearer vision and saw me as a key part of their project. They wanted to build the team around me and made me their top priority.

“Chelsea were no longer pushing hard to sign me because they already had a squad full of top players. Their approach was more like, ‘If you come, great; if not, we’re fine.’

The two-time BBC African Footballer of the Year said Manchester City executive Brian Marwood made him feel special.

“Manchester City, on the other hand, made it clear they really wanted me. That was during Brian Marwood’s era, and they were willing to go all out to sign me. They made me feel like I was part of something special, and it’s hard to say no to that.”

Four-time CAF Player of the Year Yaya Toure said Manchester City showed more determination to sign him over Chelsea. Photo by: Ben Radford/Corbis.

Obi, fans react to Yaya Touré’s Man City move

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi admitted he would likely have been benched if Chelsea had succeeded in signing Yaya Toure. He said:

"I would be on the bench, he was going to play."

@cryptoavid231 wrote:

“So he chose Manchester City because they were mid then. Lol.

@zeroismyname_ said:

“Love the modesty between both of them. Both very solid ballers.

@DisDev01 added:

“I always don’t get it how Yaya doesn’t have a statue at the Etihad

“They should just name a training ground after him.

Toure chooses Messi, others in Dream XI

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Barcelona star Yaya Toure has named Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o among his best dream XI set of players he has ever played with in his career.

The Ivorian is among the most decorated African players in history, winning the Player of the Year award four times in his career before retiring from national duty.

Before going to the zenith of his football career, Yaya Toure started his life back home with Asec Mimosas in Ivory Coast before going to join Olympiakos in 2005.

