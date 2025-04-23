Arsenal played a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace after conceding a late equaliser at the Emirates Stadium

The result means Liverpool will wait to be crowned champions and need a point against Tottenham

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has offered his thoughts about his team's performance on the night

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts about his team's performance and result after Arsenal played a 2-2 draw against fellow Londoners at the Emirates Stadium.

The result means that Liverpool will have to wait till Sunday when they play Tottenham Hotspur at home before they can be confirmed as Premier League champions.

Mikel Arteta looks dejected after Arsenal conceded the equaliser against Crystal Palace. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds needed three points if Arsenal had beaten Crystal Palace or just one point in the event of a draw. They could have been crowned champions if Palace had beaten Arsenal.

Polish defender Jakub Kiwior opened the scoring for the Gunners in the third minute. Eberechi Eze equalised in the 27th minute, before Leandro Trossard restored Arsenal’s lead in the 42nd minute.

The Gunners appeared to be running away with victory, but Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalised on William Saliba's error in the 83rd minute to make sure the points were shared.

According to BBC Sports, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk confirmed that his team would be together to watch the match so that they can start their celebrations early.

They will not be too disappointed as the draw reduced their workload ahead of Sunday and only needed a point against Spurs.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, even though he was disappointed with the result and performance, acknowledged that the opponent was organised and deserved credit.

“We are disappointed with the result and performance,” he said, as quoted by NBC Sports. “We didn’t find enough consistency in actions to dominate the game.

“It’s part of football and cost us two points. It can be difficult. In many aspects of the game, we should have done better today. We require the consistency.”

“Today they were very organised and deserved credit. We have to do much better.”

William Saliba committed the error that led to Crystal Palace's equaliser. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta Joe, this was Arsenal's 13th draw of the season, nine of which have come from winning positions, meaning they have dropped 18 points, more than they did in that last two seasons combined.

This underlines how far they have fallen from their usual best this season, and when their usual nemesis Manchester City had a difficult season, they failed to capitalise.

However, they are in the UEFA Champions League semi final where they will face Paris Saint-Germain starting from Tuesday and have a good chance of winning a trophy this season.

Liverpool interested in Osimhen

