Former Brazil forward Julio Baptista has warned Victor Osimhen against joining Manchester United as he is set to leave Napoli permanently at the end of the season.

Osimhen has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Manchester United ahead of a potential move this summer, with other top European clubs interested in signing him.

His performances during his loan spell at Galatasaray have kept the interest alive, despite initial scepticism over the quality of the Turkish Super League when he joined.

Julio Baptista warns Osimhen

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward, speaking to Foot Italia a week ago, applauded Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world, and warned him to be careful when deciding his next club, particularly with Manchester United’s interest.

"He’s an incredible striker. 33 games this year, 29 goals. He’s a very, very good player,” he said. “But he needs to find a team that plays with his style. He needs to find a team playing a little closer to his approach.

“Sometimes this is a big problem. Sometimes players don’t think a lot about finding the perfect club for their abilities.”

“For example, he’s been linked with Manchester United, but is he going to get the chances there? I have my doubts about that. Osimhen needs to think very carefully about the system the coach plays for the club that he joins,” he added.

The two-time Copa America winner with Brazil claimed that his agents have a lot of work to do, and added that the player should exercise extreme caution, particularly with Manchester United.

“I believe that he’s prepared. He’s in good form, is in shape, and he scored a lot of goals, so we’ll see,” he concluded.

Manchester United’s last 5 strikers

The position the Red Devils have struggled the most in recent years has been in the number nine department, failing to nail down a consistent poacher over the years.

As noted by The Guardian, the last five players they signed for the position were Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, Wout Weghorst, Cristiano Ronaldo and Odion Ighalo.

Bar Ronaldo, who returned to the club for a second spell and scored 37 goals in the number 9 role in two and a half seasons, others have performed poorly and have looked out of place in the team.

The current options, Zirkzee and Hojlund, are failing to live up to expectations, with the Danish expected to be sold this summer to make way for a new striker.

Liverpool interested in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool are interested in Osimhen despite the reports that he has agreed personal terms for a potential summer move to Manchester United.

The Premier League champions-elect are interested as they seek to replace Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, who will leave the club at the end of the season.

