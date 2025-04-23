Thomas Partey could leave English Premier League club Arsenal when his contract ends at the end of the season

Partey, who was on the verge of exiting the club last summer, could be offered a new deal following his resurgence this season

With the imminent departure of the 31-year-old, former England star Owen Hargreaves has suggested a Premier League star to Mikel Arteta

Former England star Owen Hargreaves has told Arsenal to shop for Thomas Partey's replacement as soon as the Ghanaian departs.

Partey's deal with the north London outfit will lapse at the end of the season, and the midfielder is being linked with a move to Spain.

La Liga outfits Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are reported to be leading the race to sign the 31-year-old.

Arsenal made efforts to offload the star last summer, but his exit is imminent at the end of this season.

However, he has been impressive this season, and his resurgence has made Mikel Arteta's side consider a contract extension.

Further reports claim his representatives are negotiating with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, Now Arsenal reports.

Partey has made 161 appearances across competitions for the Gunners since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

With Thomas Partey and Jorginho potentially leaving in the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal will need to bolster their midfield for the 2025–26 season.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is a key target, but Hargreaves has suggested that the Gunners might also consider domestic talents.

Adam Wharton offered to Arsenal

In a discussion on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Hargreaves recommended Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace to Arteta.

He said:

“Someone I like is Adam Wharton. “He gets in your team [Arsenal]. If Mikel Arteta saw him, he’d go, ‘That’s my guy’. Say if Thomas Partey leaves, Wharton is a player.”

“The thing with Adam that’s crazy is his vision. He’s two steps ahead. His reading of the game, his vision, and his touch are almost as good as anyone.”

The 21-year-old Wharton has risen to prominence since joining Palace from Blackburn, securing a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

He has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but Palace have set his valuation at approximately £70 million.

Meanwhile, Partey, who had an incredible game in their Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid, will be absent when they face PSG in the semi-final first leg due to suspension.

Arsenal make u-turn over Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have pulled the plug on their long-standing interest in Nigerian international Victor Osimhen amid reports that the striker has reached a preliminary agreement with Manchester United.

The Gunners have switched focus as they search for an alternative attacking option ahead of next season.

Arsenal have reportedly made a decisive move in the summer transfer market, turning their attention to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after missing out on their long-term target.

