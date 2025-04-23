The 2024/24 Premier League season is five matches away from conclusion, with Liverpool set to be champions

Other teams are still fighting to meet their season objectives, particularly qualifying for European places

Some clubs would witness managerial changes at the end of this season, including Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool are on the verge of being crowned Premier League champions for the 2024/25 season in Arne Slot's first year at the club.

The battle for European places is intense, particularly for the UEFA Champions League, and six teams are competing for the remaining four spots, with English clubs set to take five.

Ange Postecoglou reacts during Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Seven managers have been sacked this season, including Erik ten Hag, whom Manchester United let go in October, and most recently, Ivan Jurić who resigned from Southampton after their relegation.

Other clubs are set to part ways with their managers when the season ends, depending on whether they meet their objectives.

Legit.ng looks at Premier League clubs who could have new managers next season.

PL clubs that could have new managers

1. Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Telegraph, Ange Postecoglou is set to leave, even if he wins the UEFA Europa League trophy. Despite the disappointing league campaign, Spurs are in the semi-final and could win their first trophy since 2008. It could dramatically turn the season around, as they would qualify for the Champions League. Regardless, the Australian manager is expected to depart.

2. AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth will not sack Andoni Iraola, having surpassed last season's points tally — the best in the club's history. Instead, he could seize bigger opportunities, with Tottenham reportedly interested in his services to replace Postecoglou.

3. Fulham

Marco Silva is another manager who could leave his current club at the end of the season, as he is among the names Tottenham have on their list to replace Postecoglou, according to The Standard. Fulham could secure a European spot next season, with the Premier League potentially having as many as 11 teams.

4. Chelsea

Enzo Maresca looks on during Chelsea's dramatic comeback win over Fulham. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Enzo Maresca's future at Chelsea appears uncertain at the moment, and failure to qualify for the Champions League next season and/or win the UEFA Europa Conference League could change things. The Blues have not played UCL football since 2023, and missing out again could put a strain on their finances amidst heavy spending.

5. Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner moved to England in 2024 and turned down Bayern Munich when they came calling for him to replace Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season. Reports in Germany suggest he is one of the names considered to take over at RB Leipzig next season.

6. Brentford

Thomas Frank has been at Brentford since 2016 and helped the club gain promotion in 2021 after winning the Championship playoff. He has kept the team in mid-table for most of the time. His style of play has impressed top clubs and has been linked to teams including Chelsea and Manchester United in the past. He is one of the managers Tottenham are interested in.

