Victor Osimhen’s long-awaited move to the Premier League could face a significant hurdle, following FIFA’s decision to move the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to the middle of the European football season.

With Manchester United among the top clubs reportedly eyeing the Nigerian striker, the new AFCON schedule may complicate plans for a potential transfer of the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, is enjoying a standout season in Turkey, netting 29 goals as seen on Transfermarkt, and attracting renewed interest from English giants.

Manchester United, in particular, have emerged as a leading contender for his signature this summer, but will face a stiff battle from Chelsea and Arsenal for his signature.

However, the revised AFCON dates could lead clubs to rethink big-money moves for players who will be unavailable during a critical part of the campaign.

FIFA’s AFCON schedule could impact transfers

AFCON was originally scheduled for the summer of 2025, following the conclusion of the European season, but the FIFA calendar has been tweaked to accommodate new tournaments.

Due to FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup set to take place in the United States in June and July, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to move the continental tournament to a December-January window, according to ESPN.

The 2025 AFCON will now run from December 21 to January 18, overlapping with a congested period in the Premier League calendar.

If Osimhen is called up by Nigeria, as expected, any club signing the 26-year-old striker this summer would be without his services for up to a month mid-season.

For Manchester United, who are already dealing with depth and fitness issues in their striker department, the prospect of losing a marquee signing at a key stage could become a big problem.

With possible Premier League games, Champions League fixtures, FA Cup ties, and Carabao Cup matches during that window, Osimhen’s absence could have a ripple effect on the club’s results during his absence.

Man United's transfer puzzle grows more complex

Manchester United’s reported interest in Osimhen comes as the club seeks attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ruben Amorim may view the Nigerian forward as a perfect fit, but the timing of AFCON could complicate squad rotation and tactical planning during a critical part of the season.

While Osimhen’s goal-scoring record makes him a highly desirable target, clubs across Europe will now have to weigh the short-term availability risk posed by international commitments.

With competition for the Nigerian forward heating up, the AFCON calendar change could influence both negotiations and transfer valuations.

Osimhen’s agent drops an important update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA-licensed agent George Gardi has emphasised that Victor Osimhen remains focused on finishing the season with Galatasaray before making any transfer decisions.

Gardi played a key role in facilitating the Super Eagles striker’s January loan move to the Turkish side after his proposed transfer to Chelsea collapsed on deadline day last summer.

Gardi has debunked recent claims linking Osimhen with a summer switch to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, amidst increasing interest in the Nigerian striker from top European clubs.

