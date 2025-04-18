Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk signed a new two-year contract with his current deal set to expire this summer

The Netherlands International retains his spot as Europe's best-paid defender and among the league's highest-paid

He ties Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne as the top two highest-paid skippers in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool fans relief when he signed a new contract after months of speculation that he could leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Van Dijk signed his new contract a week after Mohamed Salah also extended his deal, easing Liverpool's worry of losing both top stars for free at the end of the season.

Virgil van Dijk is one of the highest-paid Premier League captains after signing a new contract. Photo by Ed Sykes.

Source: Getty Images

He joined the club in 2018 for a world record fee of £75 million from Southampton and instantly addressed the defensive problems at the club. He became the captain after Jordan Henderson’s departure in 2023.

According to The Athletic, he will earn about £400,00 per week salary on the contract that will run until he is 35, placing him among the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Legit.ng looks at the highest-paid captains in the Premier League after the Dutch’s contract, as first reported by Planet Football.

Highest-paid Premier League captains

1. Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian is part of Manchester City’s leadership group, which includes Rodri and Ruben Dias. He reportedly earns £400,000 a week, one of the highest in the league, only behind teammate Erling Haaland, who earns £500,000 after signing a new contract in January.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is joint top with De Bruyne as the highest-paid captains in the league after his new contract. Though multiple reports in England claimed there was no significant increase in the salary and other incentives payments were negotiated instead.

3. Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, alongside De Bruyne, is one of the most creative players in the league. He currently earns a reported £300,000 per week after the club exercised the option of extending his current deal by another 12 months.

4. Reece James

Chelsea captain Reece James during the 2-1 loss to Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

James became Chelsea's captain at the start of the 2023/24 season after the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta. He was one of the players the Todd Boehly-led administration committed to a long-term contract in 2022, signing a six-year deal worth £250,000 per week.

5. Martin Odegaard

Odegaard was named Arsenal's captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was removed in 2022. A year later, he signed a new five-year contract until the summer of 2028. He is the fifth-highest-paid captain with a weekly wage of £240,000.

De Bruyne to leave Man City

Legit.ng reported that Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club, with his next destination yet to be decided.

He has interests from the Major League Soccer clubs Chicago Fire and Inter Miami, while he has also noted that he could remain in the Premier League.

