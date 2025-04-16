South Africa's fate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier hangs in the balance as they face a possible point deduction

Bafana Bafana fielded the ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena during the 2-0 win over Lesotho on matchday five

Former captain Itumeleng Khune has called for drastic action against the officials responsible for the error

Former South Africa goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has reflected on the possibility point deduction FIFA could impose on Bafana Bafana after an administrative error.

South Africa fielded the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over neighbours Lesotho on matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

South Africa risk points deduction after Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

If FIFA acts on the incident, Bafana Bafana will be hit with a point deduction, which could prove detrimental in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Khune calls for drastic action

South African football legend Khune has called for action against those responsible for failing to do their jobs, as the error could cost the team a place at the World Cup if FIFA rules.

"I'm even having goosebumps now because I'm becoming emotional because of such things. You know, as a federation, you should request for such things upfront,” he told Soccer Laduma.

“You should know and you should let us as players know before stepping onto the field that there's a possibility that this might happen, or that this might not happen.”

Itumeleng’s frustration came from the fact that South Africa missed the 2011 Africa Cup of Nations due to a lack of information from the federation.

According to Brand South Africa, Bafana Bafana missed the tournament despite celebrating wildly after their final game. They were tied against Niger and Sierra Leone on points.

They had the better goal, but SAFA were unaware that the head-to-head rule was in place, and Sierra Leone got the nod ahead of Pitso Mosimane’s team at that time, truncating their celebration.

Itumeleng Khune playing for South Africa during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Photo by Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

"Same thing that is happening right now, being deducted three points and three goals after so much hard work that was put in, someone must be held accountable. Because we can't keep on taking 10 steps forward and taking 20 steps backwards," he said

"Someone must be held accountable and someone must come out and say to the nation, 'I'm sorry that I've cost the national team three points and three goals'.”

South Africa sit at the top of Group C with 13 points, and a three-point deduction will leave them with 10 points. Regardless, they will still be at the top of the group and on course for qualification for the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Hugo Broos laments Nigeria's advantage

Legit.ng previously reported that Hugo Broos lamented that the Super Eagles have an advantage in the World Cup qualifier as his team face a possible points deduction.

The manager admitted that it is no longer in their hands and that his team must beat Nigeria in their second game in the qualifiers scheduled for September.

