Francis Francis died at the age of 88 in the early morning of April 21, 2025, Easter Monday

In the weeks before his death, Pope Francis had been treated for chronic lung disease—including a respiratory crisis and pneumonia

In recent years, the 88-year-old who became pope in 2013 was forced to cancel some events, sometimes at the last minute, because of his health

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religion.

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, leader of Roman Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday, April 21, a day after blessing thousands of people in St Peter's Square in Rome.

Legit.ng reports that Pope Francis' death came shortly after a bout of double pneumonia that kept him hospitalised for five weeks at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital.

After Pope Francis' death, focus turns to cardinals who will elect next pontiff. Photo credit: Philippine Star

Source: Facebook

The death of the 266th pope has sparked tributes from across the world.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

As reported by Sky News, Cardinals prepare to gather for the papal conclave, the process by which a new pontiff is elected.

Legit.ng takes a look the pope's replacement process.

How is new Pope chosen; what is the conclave?

When the Pope dies, the cardinals are summoned to a meeting at the Vatican, followed by the conclave, as the election is known.

During the time between the Pope's death and the election of his successor, the College of Cardinals governs the Church.

The election is held in strict secrecy inside the Sistine Chapel, famously painted by Michelangelo.

Individual cardinals vote for their preferred candidate until a winner is determined, a process which can take several days. In previous centuries, voting has gone on for weeks or months. Some cardinals have even died during conclaves.

The only clue about how the election is proceeding is the smoke that emerges twice a day from burning the cardinals' ballot papers. Black signals failure. The traditional white smoke means the new Pope has been chosen.

Search for late Pope Francis's successor begins. Photo credit: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis dead

Pope Francis who died aged 88, chose priesthood in his 20s. He was elected by the College of Cardinals to be pope on March 13, 2013. He was the first Jesuit chosen pope.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires to Italian immigrant parents, Francis rose through the ranks as a Jesuit priest in his home country of Argentina. Francis was the 266th pope, the first pope from the Americas and the first born outside of Europe in over a millennia.

The pope lived in Vatican City, an independent state surrounded by Rome, Italy. He stayed in the Apostolic Palace, referred to as the Vatican palace.

Read more on Pope Francis:

US Vice President's meeting with Pope Francis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance shared a poignant reflection on his final meeting with Pope Francis.

Vance, who met the pontiff just a day before his passing, noted the Pope's frail condition, stating, "He was obviously very ill."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng