Manchester United booked their place in the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday night, following an incredible 5-4 victory over Lyon at Old Trafford.

Defender Harry Maguire netted the decisive goal in the final minute of extra time, after Lyon had held the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The win secured a 7-6 aggregate triumph for United, denying Lyon a return to the Europa League semifinals for the first time in nine years.

Manchester United triumph over Lyon 7-6 in the UEFA Europa League, with Harry Maguire scoring the winning goal at Old Trafford. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Maguire sends Man United to Europa semifinal

Harry Maguire’s dramatic 120th-minute header secured a thrilling victory for Manchester United over Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

According to BBC, the Red Devils edged Les Gones 7–6 on aggregate to book a semifinal showdown with Athletic Club on May 1.

United started brightly, with goals from Manuel Ugarte in the 10th minute and Diogo Dalot just before halftime.

However, Lyon came out stronger in the second half, exploiting defensive lapses to level the score with goals from Corentin Tolisso in the 71st minute and Nicolás Tagliafico in the 77th per DailyMail.

Tensions rose late in regulation time as Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Despite being a man down, Lyon shocked United in the first half of extra time, scoring twice through Rayan Cherki’s spectacular strike and Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty.

But United roared back in the second half of extra time. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty, Kobbie Mainoo added a composed finish, and finally, Maguire rose highest to nod home the winner, sealing an unforgettable 5–4 win on the night per UnitedInFocus.

Harry Maguire's goal in the 120 minutes sends Manchester United to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Manchester United fans hail Maguire

Manchester United fans are on cloud nine following Harry Maguire’s standout performance.

One X user jokingly called on the club’s board to erect a statue in his honor, while another boldly compared the defender to Cristiano Ronaldo.

@Andre_M_66 said:

"Build that man a statue

@IanSlater1990 wrote:

"To be fair, he nearly cost us the game when ducking rather than clearing the cross.

@_VALKlNG added:

"Maguire is a bigger unaired legend than Ronaldo

@realiambarcaman posited:

"Harry Maguire has just kept Man Utd’s season alive with that header.

"What a game!

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Whenever Maguire will come through for Manchester United- it’s an header 🙌🔥🔥 the head is big for a reason

@xamerican0056 wrote:

"The only thing crazier than this match is the fact that Maguire actually scored.

@Redowanshakil added:

"Definitely from now on we will consider him. 🐐. Hail Harry Maguire 🔥

@bamwinejr said:

"This is leadership man.

@_richieandrew_ wrote:

"Solid player. This alone has covered up for all he's done in the past. Massive 💯🔥💯❤️❤️

Amorim recalls Onana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana will be recalled for their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

The Portuguese manager had rested Onana during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, with Altay Bayındır stepping in.

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has stirred controversy by branding Onana 'one of the worst goalkeepers' in Manchester United's history before their first leg encounter.

