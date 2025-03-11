Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released his 23-man squad list ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Fans are divided over the list with the exclusion of some in-form players, while others hailed him for taking bold steps

X user questions the Super Eagles gaffer on his decision to drop Rangers player Cyril Dessers for Sadiq Umar

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.

In a surprising move, the Malian coach has excluded Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars player Ahmed Musa from the squad.

The 47-year-old had initially released a 39-man provisional list on March 4, which included eight new players and four NPFL stars.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle names Sadiq Umar in the 23-man final list ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month. Photo by: Aitor Alcalde.

Mixed reactions to the 23-man squad

Super Eagles fans have praised former Mali coach Eric Chelle for taking bold decisions by dropping some favored players.

Reacting on the X handle of the Super Eagles, some fans questioned the inclusion of midfielder Joe Aribo, while others felt the number of strikers in the squad was too high.

One X user also questioned Chelle's decision to drop in-form Cyril Dessers in favor of Sadiq Umar.

@pamelamodella said:

So Dessers was dropped for Sadiq Umar?

We are in danger of missing out of the World Cup and you people are still doing politics

@TheHalhaji9 wrote:

Same usual names. Hopefully he can it right with these boys this time and get us that ticket

Before praying for luck in the other games, We need to win our games first then hope for a miracle

All our next matches are a must win and they are all winnable if we can get it right

@Lhawboy said:

Nice squad but Aribo is no longer a starter (midfield). This coach got lots of balls dropping Musa and Iheanacho. Kudos

@JoeJoeSegun wrote:

Bold list. Bold move by Chelle. This is the courage that has been missing for years.

@RowlandJ_nior added:

Tolu Arokodare has been listed finally!! Top boy.

@gideolaofficial said:

The only reason I’ll have a problem with this list is if we don’t end up playing with 2 strikers because why do we have 4 strikers and so light in defense?

Rangers striker Cyril Dessers was dropped by Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Ian MacNicol.

Chelle reads riot act to players

The Super Eagles are currently in fifth place with 3 points from five matches (without a win), putting them in a difficult position.

Chelle’s mandate is to ensure that the Nigerian Super Eagles do not lose points in their remaining matches, whether at home or away.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee appointed former FC Martigues manager Eric Chelle on January 7.

