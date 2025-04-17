Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim will reinstate Andre Onana for the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford today

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was left out of the squad that suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Newcastle

The 29-year-old made two costly errors that led to goals as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon at the Groupama stadium last week

Ruben Amorim is placing his trust in goalkeeper Andre Onana ahead of today’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Manchester United hold the advantage after scoring twice in the first leg.

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has stirred controversy by branding Onana 'one of the worst goalkeepers' in Manchester United's history before their first leg encounter.

Andre Onana returns

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana will be recalled for their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

According to UK outlet The Guardian, the Portuguese manager had rested Onana during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, with Altay Bayındır stepping in.

Amorim, formerly of Benfica, emphasised the need for improvement across all areas of the pitch per The Athletic.

He added that Onana is ready to return to action against Lyon, despite his error in the first leg last week. He said via BBC:

“We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with Andre.

"Andre Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. Altay the same with Fenerbahce. We have some seasons where we are underperforming.”

“I am trying to be clear on things, try to make the evaluation, be really simple, not overthinking.

"When I imagine the game, I see André Onana. He had one weekend of rest, so now he is ready to return to competition and I chose André to start this game.

Mixed reactions trail Onana’s return

Manchester United fans have expressed mixed reactions to coach Ruben Amorim’s decision to reinstate goalkeeper Andre Onana.

One X user called on Amorim to “get rid of Onana” and bring back David De Gea, while another fan criticised the manager for avoiding questions about the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

@Sebmeister said:

“He’s avoided the question. He’s also conceding that United needs to score more to compensate for the goals being conceded.

“Chances are Onana will be off-loaded Amorim might be off-loaded too.

“United ending up 14th-17th in the league is unforgivable Ole & Moyes got sacked for less.

@Phillmoore85 added:

“Don’t blame him, he’d already answered about 4 questions about Onana

@BMatthews86 posited:

“Just bring back De Gea. Get him to train his young replacement from Academy and get rid of the rest of the Gk's

@stevegaffney9 said:

"This guy will bring back for glory days for United, no question about that!

Man United to replace Onana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper following a season of inconsistent performances from Andre Onana.

The Red Devils have set their sights on Espanyol’s 23-year-old shot-stopper Joan Garcia, who has been in fine form in La Liga in recent seasons.

Onana’s reign at Manchester United has been far from smooth, as the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived from Inter Milan with high expectations, has struggled with costly mistakes.

