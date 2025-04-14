Two Super Eagles stars are on the verge of departure from the Turkish Super League at the end of this season

A Turkish pundit has rated a Super Eagles star as the best in his position in the Turkish Super League as exit talk looms ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Turkish league is home to many Nigerian players, with Victor Osimhen and Bright Osayi-Samuel, the Super Eagles regulars, plying their trades in Turkey.

Both play for the top two teams in the country, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce and are in similar but slightly different situations, and the current season draws to a close.

The two players face exits from the clubs, with Osimhen's season-long nearing its end and Osayi-Samuel set to become a free agent unless he signs a new deal.

Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli this summer and explore options for his future, while the defender’s options remain open despite interest from other clubs.

The forward has interest from top European clubs and will decide this summer. He reportedly favours a Premier League move over his other options.

Turkish pundit hails Osayi-Samuel

Turkish pundit Ahmet Cakar has told Fenerbahce to work on keeping the Nigerian defender amid interest from rival Galatasaray, hailing him as the best right-back in the league.

"Osayi Samuel's contract is ending, and his name is being mentioned with Galatasaray. If Fenerbahçe were to leave him to Galatasaray, they would be stupid,” he said, as quoted by GS Gazete.

“In my opinion, he is the best right back in the league right now. If he were Turkish, he would play as a bench player in the National Team. Sallai played as Galatasaray's right back in the last match. Osayi Samuel is 3-4 times more productive than Sallai as a right back.”

Osayi addresses rumours about his future

The defender addressed media speculations over his future and watered down suggestions that he had rejected multiple contract offers from the club.

"This is a difficult subject to comment on. It's as if people are more knowledgeable than me. Everyone talks as if they know everything. I'm happy to play for Fenerbahçe,” he said, as quoted by Fotomac.

“There's a perception that the contract came, and I didn't accept it. I have a very good dialogue with the president. My only goal and thought is to become champions with Fenerbahçe.

Osayi reportedly prefers a return to England, where he had previously played for Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, before joining Fenerbahce in 2021.

Osayi dismisses Galatasaray links

Legit.ng previously reported that Osayi dismissed Galatasaray links and reiterated that Fenerbahce will be the only club he will play for in the Turkish league.

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked to a Bosnian transfer to rivals Galatasaray, a move similar to Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi’s path.

