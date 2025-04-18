FIFA agent George Gardi has denied any links between Victor Osimhen and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal remain frontrunners for the Super Eagles striker’s signature

Osimhen has scored 29 goals for Galatasaray this season, drawing massive European interest

FIFA-licensed agent George Gardi has emphasised that Victor Osimhen remains focused on finishing the season with Galatasaray before making any transfer decisions.

Gardi played a key role in facilitating the Super Eagles striker’s January loan move to the Turkish side after his proposed transfer to Chelsea collapsed on deadline day last summer.

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Galatasaray when his season-long loan ends at the end of the season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to the PUNCH, Gardi has debunked recent claims linking Osimhen with a summer switch to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, amidst increasing interest in the Nigerian striker from top European clubs.

Reports had surfaced from Turkish outlets suggesting that the forward’s agent was in contact with Al Hilal over a potential summer deal for the 26-year-old striker.

However, Gardi strongly refuted those claims, calling them “baseless” and affirming Osimhen’s commitment to Galatasaray for the remainder of the season.

“These claims are completely baseless. Victor made me a promise when he joined Galatasaray. He wouldn’t sign with any club before the season ends,” Gardi said.

“And indeed, despite receiving lucrative offers, he kept his word. With a player like Victor, something like ‘taking him somewhere’ is out of the question. The biggest clubs in the world want him; he doesn’t need anyone to carve his own path.”

Premier League clubs still interested

Following his failed move to Chelsea last summer, Osimhen remains a top transfer target for several Premier League clubs.

Victor Osimhen has been strongly linked with the Premier League, with clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal interested in the Nigerian forward. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to 90MIN, Manchester United and Chelsea are currently leading the race for his signature, with Arsenal also reportedly eyeing a move for the Nigerian forward as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next season.

Napoli, Osimhen’s parent club, are said to be open to negotiations, with reports claiming they are considering lowering their €75 million valuation.

The move would ease Manchester United’s attempt to seal a deal while deterring interest from direct Italian rivals Juventus, who are also tracking the striker.

Galatasaray keen, but Europe beckons

Since arriving at Galatasaray, Osimhen has been in spectacular form, netting 29 goals and providing six assists across all competitions under coach Okan Buruk, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Galatasaray are reportedly eager to retain the Nigerian, but convincing him to remain in Turkey amid soaring European interest may prove difficult.

Osimhen’s future remains one of the most closely watched in European football, and it is widely expected he could join a Premier League team when the summer transfer window opens.

Why Osimhen will not continue at Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are unrelenting in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen permanently, but a Turkish pundit has advised both parties to part ways this summer.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli despite interest from multiple top clubs.

The Super Eagles star has remained tight-lipped on his future, as the club continues to make public statements reiterating their interest.

