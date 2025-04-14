Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Victor Osimhen as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Osimhen has scored 29 goals in 33 matches for Galatasaray, attracting major European interest

Galatasaray and Juventus are also keen on securing the Nigerian striker permanently in the summer

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who, despite continuing to lead the Blaugrana's front line, is nearing the twilight of his illustrious career.

Lewandowski has been impressive for the Spanish giants this season as they push to win the treble, but Barca are already planning for the long term, and Lewandowski is not in it.

Robert Lewandowski's long-term future at Barcelona is not guaranteed despite scoring over 39 goals already this season for the Catalan giants. Photo by NurPhoto

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has delivered an explosive season in the Turkish Super League, netting 29 goals in 33 appearances and becoming one of the hottest strikers in European football.

The Nigerian forward’s consistent goal-scoring exploits and physical style of play have impressed scouts from top clubs, including the Catalan giants.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS, Barcelona view Osimhen as an ideal long-term investment, someone who can gradually take over Lewandowski’s responsibilities while learning from the experienced Polish forward.

Napoli fallout could trigger summer move

Osimhen’s future at Napoli remains uncertain after his relationship with the club hierarchy deteriorated last season.

Victor Osimhen is one of the options Barcelona are currently scouting to replace the ageing Robert Lewandowski next season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Although his loan spell at Galatasaray ends this summer, the Super Eagles striker is unlikely to return to Naples, with the Serie A club reportedly ready to cash in on the forward, as seen on One Football.

With Napoli keen to offload him, Osimhen could be available for a cut-price fee, which fits well within Barcelona’s current financial strategy.

However, the Catalan club will need to fend off interest from Juventus and Galatasaray, who are both eager to keep the Nigerian forward within their ranks.

Galatasaray, in particular, have been vocal about their desire to retain Osimhen permanently as the Turkish club’s management has declared their readiness to meet both financial and sporting terms to extend the forward’s stay.

Competition heats up as summer window nears

Osimhen’s future remains one of the biggest transfer stories heading into the summer.

With clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal also lurking, Barcelona faces stiff competition on all fronts.

Despite financial restrictions, Barcelona are determined to revamp their squad strategically, and Osimhen’s profile fits the bill for a long-term, high-impact signing.

Osimhen’s next move will shape the forward line of whichever team wins the race for his signature.

Pundit tells Osimhen to leave Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray are interested in signing Osimhen permanently when his season-long loan deal expires, but a Turkish commentator has warned him not to stay next season.

Turkish pundit Erman Toroglu has drawn a comparison between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce forwards.

He indirectly noted that Turkish football is a league for players who can no longer cut it in the big European leagues but want to remain in Europe.

