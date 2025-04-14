Napoli president Aurelien De Laurentiis is refusing to sell Victor Osimhen to Serie A rivals Juventus next summer

The striker is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea

Galatasaray, where Osimhen is on loan, is keen on keeping him, but the Nigerian may seek a new challenge

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly set to block any potential move that would see Victor Osimhen join Serie A rivals Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward, who is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray, has emerged as one of the hottest names in the transfer market following a sensational campaign in Turkey.

Victor Osimhen is reportedly on the radar of several top clubs ahead of the transfer window, including Juventus. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen fell out with the Napoli hierarchy last season, leading to his temporary loan move to Galatasaray.

Since arriving in Istanbul, the Super Eagles striker has been in red-hot form, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists across all competitions as seen on Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s performance has not gone unnoticed, as several top clubs in Europe are now vying for his signature.

Napoli President to block Juventus move

Juventus have reportedly shown strong interest in bringing Osimhen back to Italy permanently, but De Laurentiis has moved swiftly to shut down that possibility.

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentis has confirmed Napoli would not sell Victor Osimhen to the club's rivals in Italy, especially Juventus. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss via Calciomercato, the outspoken Napoli president was unequivocal about his stance: “No! Never at Juventus,” he said when asked if Osimhen could join their Serie A rivals.

Despite his reluctance to sell Osimhen to another Italian club, De Laurentiis is believed to be more open to offloading the striker to an English Premier League side.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for the Nigerian international.

Napoli may even be willing to lower their €75 million valuation of the player to facilitate a deal with one of the English clubs while simultaneously blocking a Juventus transfer.

Osimhen expected to leave Napoli

Osimhen was widely expected to leave Napoli last summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia reportedly in the works. However, that deal collapsed, and the striker also turned down Chelsea over personal terms.

Now, with Galatasaray keen on making his stay permanent, the player is keeping his options open, with a move to England looking more likely.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are said to be exploring ways to retain Osimhen, but matching the offers from English clubs may be beyond their financial capacity.

The Turkish side, however, hope their excellent relationship with the Super Eagles striker could influence his final decision.

Mikel Obi gives update on Osimhen’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Chelsea midfielder and Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel has revealed that Super Eagles striker Osimhen is still eyeing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Despite being on loan at Galatasaray and enjoying a stellar season, the Napoli-owned forward continues to prioritise the Blues as his preferred long-term destination.

