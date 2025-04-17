Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to adapt at Sevilla and joined Middlesbrough on loan in January

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta branded the decision to sign the Super Eagles star a mistake

Former Nigerian international Oluwaseyi Olofinjana has hit back at Orta over his public criticism

Former Super Eagles star Oluwaseyi Olofinjana has criticised Sevilla’s sporting director for his public comments about Kelechi Iheanacho’s transfer to the club.

Iheanacho joined Sevilla as a free agent last summer after leaving Leicester City following seven years at the club. He struggled to adapt in Spain and has been loaned out to Middlesbrough.

Sevilla director Victor Orta, during the unveiling of new head coach, Joaquin Caparros, claimed that the club’s investment in Iheanacho was a mistake..

“I want to clarify that the first two strikers were brought in as complements, to be practically the third striker, because there was a starter like Youssef and a striker who later appeared, like Isaac,” Orta said, as quoted by Futbol Fantasy.

“But it’s clear that betting on Kelechi this season has been a mistake, and we will analyse why we made it—and we are doing so now.”

Olofinjana slams Victor Orta

Former Nigerian international Oluwaseyi Olofinjana is unhappy over Orta’s comments, claiming it lacked perspective and should not have been said publicly.

“I don’t think it’s a Kelechi problem. The real question is whether the club did enough to help him settle and create an environment where he could succeed,” he told Brila FM.

“If Kelechi is given the chance to speak, I’m sure he would have his own perspective on how things unfolded. You can’t simply come out with that kind of statement,” he added.

Iheanacho has yet to fully realise the potential he displayed during the U17 days, but Olofinjana believes he can still turn his career around.

“There’s still a lot more to his game than we’ve seen. I believe he can bounce back and take his career to greater heights,” he concluded.

Carrick praises Iheanacho's work ethic

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick lauded Iheanacho's work ethic after the attacker was left out of Eric Chelle's final Super Eagles squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

“That’s what it takes now. Kel’s definitely a big part of the group, and important because of his experience and his character. The way he trains and goes about his business, he’s a good example to the younger lads,” he said as quoted by This Day.

“In terms of the extra training and looking after himself, that shows the attitude and his mentality really. People don’t always see that side, particularly during an international break.”

The former Manchester City star is not expected to continue at Sevilla despite the managerial change and will seek solutions for his future in the summer.

