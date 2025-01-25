Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George slammed Sevilla's coach for disrespecting Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho has struggled since joining the Spanish club and is considering leaving in the January window

Garcia Pimienta has responded to claims from the Rivers United head coach over the Nigerian star

Sevilla head coach Garcia Pimienta has responded to Finidi George after the former Super Eagles head coach claimed that he disrespected Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho has struggled since joining the record UEFA Europa League winners and is already considering leaving the club this month if the right offer arrives.

Garcia Pimienta vocalising during Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Espanyol. Photo by Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Finidi was furious during an interview this week, claiming the club has disrespected his former player by not allowing him enough time to settle after moving to a new club.

Pimienta fires back at Finidi

Pimienta, speaking ahead of Sevilla’s match against Espanyol at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pijuan, hit back at the Nigerian football legend over his claims of disrespect.

“No, no, I had no idea of those words. I can assure you that I have not disrespected him at any time,” he said, as quoted by Estadio Deportivo.

“Kelechi has been a player like any other. It is true that he has participated perhaps less than expected. I can understand that—he is an international player, an established player—but I have considered which player was better for each moment, and Isaac [Romero] has played more than him.

“But there is no lack of respect. Apart from that, I am delighted with the boy—he has always had exemplary behaviour. Now he is training, he will surely be called up tomorrow.”

The manager admitted that he knows Iheanacho wants to play more but is not the only player in the team struggling for minutes.

“I understand that he wants to play more and that, surely, a player established like him in European football has options to find a team. But for me, he is a player who, like others in the squad, has not had those minutes.”

Chidera Ejuke advises Iheanacho

The seven-time Europa League winners signed two Nigerians in the summer, with the second being Chidera Ejuke. The winger has shared his thoughts on his compatriots’ struggles.

“I wouldn’t say things aren’t going well for him. I think as a player you obviously need confidence and sometimes it doesn’t happen right away, but I think it’s all a matter of confidence and when you get the confidence you get going. For all players, it’s normal to go through this,” he told El Correro.

Despite these words from Pimienta, the former Leicester City forward was an unused substitute during Sevilla's comeback 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

Iheanacho cries out at Sevilla

Legit.ng previously reported that Iheanacho cried out at Sevilla, admitting football is difficult after failing to adapt midway into his first season in the Spanish La Liga.

He has not gotten enough playing time, and when he did in the Copa del Rey, he impressed, yet it has not earned him enough in La Liga and could leave this month.

Source: Legit.ng