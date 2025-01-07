Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Arsenal on acrimonious terms in 2022 after falling out with Mikel Arteta

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy after his “latest disciplinary breach” before he was allowed to leave

The Gabonese striker has opened up on the incident that was the last straw between him and Arteta in 2021

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on the final straw between him and Mikel before his acrimonious departure from the club in February 2022.

Aubameyang was disgraced out of Arsenal by Arteta and the striker moved to Spanish giants Barcelona before returning to London with rivals Chelsea six months later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta during Arsenal vs Aston Villa in 2021. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

The Gabonese was a habitual rule breaker, but the final one that led to his departure was one in which everyone, including the striker, expected more leniency because of the sensitivity.

Aubameyang opens up on Arsenal exit

On December 14, 2021, Arsenal confirmed in an official statement that Aubameyang is no longer the club’s captain, and that was the beginning of the end of his career.

The statement cited that he was stripped after his “latest disciplinary breach” did not give much details, but it was confirmed that the striker came back late from a sanctioned trip to France.

Auba, who currently plays for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Professional League, has opened up on the incident that diminished his relationship with the manager.

“My mistake,” he said in a revealing interview with The Athletic. “I should have come back the night before, but I arrived in the morning. I didn’t tell them that I would miss the flight because I was preoccupied with my mum’s stuff (medical examinations).

“I went directly to a team meeting. Everything was normal. After that, he (Arteta) said, ‘Come with me’. This is where he started shouting. He said I could not do this because I was the captain and it was not acceptable.”

The former Chelsea striker claimed the manager’s gesture pissed him off after the Spaniard claimed he stabbed him in the back. Auba admitted to erring on many occasions but did not expect the reaction he got because his recent breach was for family reasons.

On if the incident would have been sorted if he had apologised, he said:

“When I’m late, (and) it’s my fault — no problem. I always said sorry,” he says. “But in this case, I’ll never say sorry. For taking my mum from Laval (his hometown in France) to London? No. Even if I came a day late, I would never say sorry. You understand or you don’t. If not, don’t give a day off or tell people they cannot fly.”

After nearly three years, both parties have moved on from the incident, but the attention has been on Arsenal, which has fallen short of winning a major trophy since the former Marseille star left.

