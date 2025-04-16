Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign a new contract at Al-Nassr that could keep him at the club till June 2028

Ronaldo joined the club in January 2023 after Manchester United terminated his contract

The deal could potentially be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s last contract as a professional footballer

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract that could potentially keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Ronaldo led the exodus of ageing top European stars moving into Saudi Arabia in 2023 after joining Al-Nassr when Manchester United terminated his contract.

Top stars like Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, among others, followed in his footsteps and moved to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

He signed football’s most expensive contract, a two-and-a-half-year deal worth £172 million per year, and with his current deal set to expire in June 2025, it becomes a necessity to offer him a new deal, even though the club is yet to win a trophy since he moved.

Details of Ronaldo's proposed contract

How long will Ronaldo's new contract last?

According to Marca, the club have proposed a two-year deal to the Portuguese superstar, with an option of a further one year that could keep him at the club till 2028.

The deal will keep him active professionally till he is 43 and could be his last contract as a professional footballer, as he will contemplate retirement when it expires.

How much is Ronaldo's new contract worth?

The new deal will reportedly be worth the same salary as the expiring contract (£172 million per year), but other perks and the possibility of another 12 months will increase how much will be paid out.

Planet Football added that as part of the deal, he will receive five percent of Al-Nassr's shareholding, setting him up for ownership and life after football.

Breakdown of Ronaldo's salary

Cristiano Ronaldo will receive £12,999,000 per month, £3,294,750 per week, £469,389 per day, £19,557 per hour, £325 per minute and £5 per second. By the end of the contract, Ronaldo will be a billionaire, as his current net worth stands at about $800 million.

Will Ronaldo hit 1,000 goals?

Though he has not publicly said this, one of Ronaldo's targets before retiring is to officially hit 1,000 goals and become the first player in history to officially do so.

He currently has 933, and if he keeps his scoring rate of a goal every 96 minutes, he needs 72 matches to achieve this feat.

7 expensive things owned by Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported on the seven expensive things owned by Ronaldo, including his Gulfstream G650 private jet, reportedly worth $65 million.

The Portuguese invests his wealth in real estate, including a chain of hotels and multiple limited edition cars from luxury brand makers Bugatti and Lamborghini.

