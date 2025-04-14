Andre Onana could be on his way out of Manchester United at the end of the season after two years

Ruben Amorim dropped Onana from the squad for the 4-1 loss to Newcastle after his blunders vs Lyon

The Cameroonian goalkeeper reported to the club's training facilities at Carrington today with his agent

Andre Onana has fuelled speculation that he could leave Manchester United this summer after reporting to the club's training facilities at Carrington with his agent.

United boss Ruben Amorim dropped Onana from the weekend’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League after two errors leading to goal against Olympique Lyon.

Rayan Cherki scores past Andre Onana after the goalkeeper's error during Lyon's 2-2 draw against Manchester. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin.

Amorim explained that Onana was dropped to allow him to disconnect after a recent off-field problem, but there were speculations that the manager is fed up with his antics.

His replacement, Altay Bayındır, did not have a good audition, conceding four goals in a damaging defeat, and it is unclear who will be in goal for the second leg against Lyon on Thursday.

Onana spotted with his agent

As confirmed by Amorim that Onana will return to training on Monday to prepare for Lyon, and he goalkeeper was spotted at the club's training facilities at Carrington.

However, according to Sun Sport, there was a twist to his presence after he arrived with Jordi Pascual, further fuelling the speculations that his future at the club is in doubt.

According to David Ornstein, leaving Old Trafford was not in Onana’s plan when he switched agents recently, as he was trying to get an improved contract, but a departure is now a possibility.

However, unless a big offer arrives that betters the £47.2 million Manchester United paid for him in 2023, it will be a loss for the club, something they can not afford at the moment.

Fabrizio provides update on Onana

There is an increasing possibility of Onana leaving Manchester United, with Amorim having his first major transfer window this summer to reshape the team to his taste after a difficult season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United won the transfer battle over Saudi Pro League clubs to sign Onana from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

The Saudi clubs retain their interest and could take advantage of his current situation if the goalkeeper is willing to move, but nothing has yet to be decided.

Ruben Amorim dropped Andre Onana after blunders against Olympique Lyon. Photo by Ash Donelon.

The Red Devils will demand a fee of at least £50 million to sell the goalkeeper and ensure they do not fall short of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which could prove costly.

Nemanja Matic aims jibe at Onana

Legit.ng reported that Nemanja Matic aimed a jibe at Onana after calling him the worst goalkeeper in Manchester United's history ahead of their Europa League tie against Lyon.

The African goalkeeper responded with a social media post but proved the Serbian midfielder right after committing two errors in the 2-2 draw against the French club.

