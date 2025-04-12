Lionel Messi is close to extending his contract with MLS franchise Inter Miami until December 2026

The Argentine forward has been at the club since July 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain

Messi has remained tight-lipped on whether he will play for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to extend his Inter Miami contract, with the new deal set to keep him at the Major League Soccer club until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

December 2022 sparked a turnaround to the latter years of Messi's illustrious career when he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring to help Inter Miami beat Los Angeles in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

He left Paris Saint-Germain six months later after running down the two year contract he signed with the club when he joined after surprisingly leaving Barcelona in 2021.

He chose the option of moving to the United States of America and joining David Beckham’s franchise over a lucrative €1 billion from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The former Barcelona captain has scored 42 goals and provided 21 assists in 48 games for the club, making him the club’s all-time top scorer, surpassing compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.

Messi has also won two trophies for the club; the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters Shield, making him the player with the most trophies in football, 46.

Messi to sign new Inter Miami contract

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-and-half year contract with Miami when he joined in 2023 and it is now set to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS regular season.

According to The Athletic, the club are working on a one-year extension which will expire in December 2026 and will see him play at the club's new stadium; the 25,000-capacity Miami Freedom Park set to open next year.

His current contract has an option of a further 12 months, but both parties must discuss for it to be valid and there is optimism on both sides that it would be done.

The contract will also keep him at the club until after the expanded 48-nation 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico in June.

There is uncertainty over his participation at the tournament, where Argentina will defend their crown. His teammates carried him to win the 2024 Copa America after he got injured in the first half of the final.

Lionel Messi has not played for Argentina since November. Photo by Carlos Sipan/Eurasia Sports Images.

Source: Getty Images

Club co-owner Jorge Mas, speaking to Futbol de Primera, confirmed the viral rumour that Messi will be a shareholder at the club when he retires, claiming he wants to leave it as a legacy for his children.

Source: Legit.ng