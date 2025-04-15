The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles in January 2025

Before his appointment, the NFF had named German tactician Bruno Labbadia as head coach in October 2024

Chelle has now opened up about his journey from leading Mali at the Africa Football Cup of Nations to a brief stop in Oran and, ultimately, taking charge of the Super Eagles

Eric Chelle has discussed the process that led to his appointment as the head coach of the Super Eagles in January 2025.

The 47-year-old led Mali to the AFCON, losing to host Ivory Coast 2-1 in the quarterfinals courtesy of a late goal from Oumar Diakite in the 122nd minute.

The Malian stated that the coaching appointment with MC Oran was to keep him busy before his eventual appointment by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Chelle opens up on missing initial Super Eagles appointment

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared how he initially missed out on the Nigeria job in 2024.

Speaking to Canal+, the Malian submitted his application after the Nigeria Football Federation parted ways with Finidi George and several other coaches.

Despite being granted the chance to present his project to the screening committee, Chelle said he was ultimately not selected.

The former Boulogne coach added that his brief stint with Oran came with an understanding—he was free to leave should a bigger opportunity arise per DailyPost. He said:

"When I left the Malian national team, there was a call for applications from the National Football Federation (NFF), and I applied like any other coach.

"There was a process, a shortlist was published, and there were four or five names on the shortlist.

"These names included some great coaches. I had a video conference where I presented my project, my vision, and my philosophy.

"I thought it would happen much sooner, but events meant I had to wait.

"I left for Oran, but I immediately warned my president and the others that this opportunity might arise, and then it did.

"The Oran club was very gentlemanly in its approach, and the management let me leave for this major project. Listen, we've been negotiating since that call for applications.

"I didn't understand why it was taking so long, and then at some point, things accelerated very quickly, in the space of a week.

"I informed my managers in Oran, and it happened very quickly. That's why it created such a stir there in Nigeria, but I was aligned with what I wanted to do.

Chelle happy with Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has expressed his satisfaction with the current squad.

Despite mixed results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Malian tactician believes the team has the potential to become world-class.

He also noted that there are no specific issues within the squad at the moment. He said:

"I didn't have any particular problems. Today, I'm really enjoying this country and this team.

