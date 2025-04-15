Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League after just a season back from the Championship

They are statistically the worst team in the league this and on course for the record of the worst ever in PL history

Clubs are already lining up for one of their players to sign ahead of next season, including Manchester United

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is attracting interest from Premier League clubs despite having a bad season and playing a big part in getting Southampton relegated.

Arsenal sold Ramsdale after he lost his starting berth to David Raya, and he joined the Saints permanently last summer after they returned to the Premier League after one season in the Championship.

Andre Onana faces a potential Manchester United exit over poor performances. Photo by Oliver Chassignole/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The England international has not helped their situation and has conceded 57 out of the 20 goals they conceded this season, despite being their highest-paid player on a £120,000 weekly wage.

Despite his outing this season, clubs are already lining up for his signature, including a club hoping to gain promotion to the Premier League next season.

Legit.ng looks at four clubs interested in Ramsdale, including Manchester United.

Clubs interested in Aaron Ramsdale

1. Manchester United

According to Sun Sport, the Red Devils want to take advantage of Southampton’s relegation to sign Ramsdale on a cheap deal with Ruben Amorim fed up with Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır proving not to be a good deputy when needed.

Amorim dropped Onana for the match against Newcastle, and Bayındır conceded four, and this has fuelled the interest in the former Arsenal goalkeeper, with uncertainty over Onana’s future.

2. Chelsea

Chelsea currently have nine goalkeepers on their books but are still eyeing to sign more. Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen are the first-team stars and have exchanged the starting spot this season, but manager Enzo Maresca is satisfied with neither of the two.

The Blues have a longstanding interest in Ramsdale and considered him last summer before he joined Southampton. According to Football Insider, Chelsea have been making enquiries for the England international since February.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Aaron Ramsdale. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

3. West Ham

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is in charge at West Ham after joining midway through this season. He is keen to rebuild the squad this summer and has identified Ramsdale as a replacement for Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola.

4. Leeds United

Leeds are joint top of the Championship with Burnley and are on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Multiple reports suggest that they will drop Illan Meslier and have identified Aaron Ramsdale as their potential goalkeeper for next season. They have the second-best defensive record in the second division this season but are bracing up for life in the Premier League.

Onana fuels Man Utd exit rumours

Legit.ng reported that Onana fueled Man Utd exit rumours after reporting to training at Carrington yesterday in the company of his agent Jordi Pascual.

The goalkeeper was dropped after his blunders against Lyon, and although Amorim claimed it was to give him a break, it has sparked transfer rumours surrounding him.

