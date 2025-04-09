Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has slammed goalkeeper Andre Onana for his comment

Onana claimed Manchester United are way better than Lyon ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash

The Cameroonian star has been closer to bad than good since moving to Old Trafford from Inter Milan in 2023

Nemanja Matic has given Andre Andre Onana a hard knock ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyon.

Manchester United, despite their struggles in the Premier League this season, are in the Europa League quarterfinal and face French club Lyon in that last eight.

Nemanja Matic clapped back at Andre Onana's comment ahead of Europa League clash. Photo by Eurasia Sports Images.

Source: Getty Images

The first leg will take place at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France, before the second leg a week later at Old Trafford.

What Onana said about Lyon

United goalkeeper Andre Onana, speaking ahead of the match, as quoted by Manchester World, claimed that the Red Devils are way better than their French counterpart.

The Cameroonian praised Lyon as a good team and admitted that they know some of their players but tnt focus should not be on them; rather, United should focus on themselves.

“I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are. If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, stay compact and together and we follow the game plan we will be winning the game,” he said.

“Of course, it's not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them. We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality, it’s not our best season but we still have something to win and we will go for it.”

Matic brutally slams Onana

Onana’s words crossed the line with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic, who hit back at the goalkeeper with a heavy knock, describing him as one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history.

“I don't know... to say that, you need to have cover for something like that. I respect everyone, but to say that, then you need to get the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care of what you’re talking about,” the Serbian fired back, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel, (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I will question myself. But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says anything. We will see.”

Andre Onana shields his face from the sun during the Manchester derby. Photo by Ed Sykes.

Source: Getty Images

Onana has been under heavy scrutiny since moving to Manchester United due to his performances, which have not improved on David de Gea, who was let go to bring him in.

Ferdinand begs United to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Rio Ferdinand begged United to sign Victor Osimhen after their struggles in front of goal during the 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the derby.

The former defender turned pundit pointed at Osimhen’s goal-scoring and leadership as two key factors that make him an ideal fit for the Red Devils currently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng