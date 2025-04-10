Turkish journalist Onur Ozkan has revealed the secret behind Victor Osimhen’s success at Galatasaray this season

The Super Eagles forward has scored 28 goals and assisted five times in 32 games for Galatasaray

The Istanbul giants have offered a record €70m deal and €15m salary to retain Osimhen permanently

Since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September, Victor Osimhen has turned heads with his world-class performances in Turkey.

The 2023 African Player of the Year winner’s form has not only helped Galatasaray push for the Turkish Super Lig title, but also kept them competitive in domestic cup competitions.

Victor Osimhen has been Galatasaray's standout player this season after netting 28 goals in all competitions.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's decisive brace against arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals further underlined his importance to Galatasaray's success this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles forward has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in just 32 matches across all competitions, instantly becoming the heartbeat of Okan Buruk’s title-chasing squad.

With 71 points from 28 games, Galatasaray currently sit three points ahead of Fenerbahce at the top of the league and are favourites to retain the title they won last season.

Galatasaray’s massive contract offer for Osimhen

In a bid to retain their star man amid mounting interest from Premier League giants such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, Galatasaray have reportedly offered Osimhen the most lucrative deal in the club’s history, according to Spanish media outlet AS as per Cumhuriyet.

The Istanbul-based club is willing to pay €70 million to Napoli for a permanent transfer and offer Osimhen a staggering €15 million per season on a three-year contract.

The deal would also include performance-based bonuses, making the Super Eagles forward not only the most expensive Nigerian player to ever sign for Galatasaray but also the highest-paid in the club’s illustrious history, surpassing the likes of Mauro Icardi and Radamel Falcao.

What sets Osimhen apart

While his numbers are impressive, it’s Osimhen’s unmatched professionalism that has truly won the admiration of fans, teammates, and coaching staff alike.

Osimhen's professionalism and dedication off the pitch have been attributed to his success for Galatasaray this season.

Source: Getty Images

Turkish journalist Onur Ozkan recently praised the forward’s elite mentality and dedication to his craft, which has seen him excel since his arrival at Galatasaray from Napoli last summer, according to Turkish outlet Cimbom Facts.

"Osimhen is the first player to come to training. He works extra after training, he has no nightlife. Osimhen watches the matches of the opposing team, analyses the opposing defenders and does this all by himself. He is such a professional player," Ozkan revealed.

This behind-the-scenes insight gives fans a glimpse into what makes Osimhen such a consistent and deadly presence on the pitch.

His self-driven commitment to growth, combined with a disciplined lifestyle, has elevated him to superstar status in Turkey.

Galatasaray VP gives update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu, has offered fresh insight into the future of Osimhen amid intense interest from Premier League giants.

Despite early speculation that Osimhen was destined for a big-money move to England, he chose Galatasaray in a surprise switch to Turkey and has been one of the best players in the league so far.

Kavukcu disclosed that Osimhen’s next move could be announced soon, but stressed that staying at Galatasaray isn’t out of the question.

