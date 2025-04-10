Manchester United have reportedly walked away from the pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

The Red Devils’ attention have turned to Liam Delap, with Rasmus Hojlund expected to be sold

A United insider has opened up on the club's reason to ditch the pursuit of the Galatasaray loan forward

Manchester United have reportedly ditched the pursuit of Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window, and an insider has disclosed the reason.

Osimhen is having a great loan spell at Galatasaray and continues to attract the transfer interest of many top European clubs, including those who attempted to sign him last summer.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Burak Basturk/Middle East Images/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He joined the Turkish club on loan from Galatasaray last summer after his proposed permanent transfers away from Napoli failed, including to Chelsea on the deadline day.

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested, and Football Italia reported that they attempted to sign him in January, approaching Napoli to trigger his release clause, but the player opted to stay in Turkey till the end of the season.

His decision to reject the move infuriated Napoli, and it may eventually come back to haunt him and the Italian club in the summer.

Four months later, things appeared to have changed, and United have softened their stance on pursuing a move for the Nigerian, even though things could accelerate when the window opens.

Why United walked away from Osimhen

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have halted their pursuit of Victor Osimhen and have turned their attention to Ipswich Town striker, Liam Delap.

An insider from the publication has confirmed that the Nigerian’s reported salary demand is the reason behind the club’s decision to reconsider their interest.

"If true, United could see this as a dream boost with a rival withdrawing their interest in a deal,” Isaac Seelochan said about Juventus’ reported withdrawal from the deal.

“However, Osimhen's supposed wage demands are not exactly going to be attractive to the Reds either in their current financial state.”

Delap has scored 12 goals this season and has caught the attention of many top Premier League clubs, who could gain more leverage if Ipswich Town are relegated, which looks very likely.

Liam Delap is the new most sought-after striker in England. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are some of the interested clubs as he becomes the most sought-after striker in English football ahead of Osimhen.

The reports that Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all reconsidering their interest begs the question if the Nigerian forward could go through a similar ordeal as last summer.

However, he has the interest of his current loan club, Galatasaray, who are willing to do everything it takes. Saudi Arabian clubs also remain interested.

Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit disclosed Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen permanently this summer despite competition from multiple top clubs.

The Turkish champions have reportedly raised €50 million out of the 75 million needed to trigger his release clause but will take advantage of his contract expiration to maneuver Napoli.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng