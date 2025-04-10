Victor Osimhen has been advised there's more to life outside of football following the forward's dedication to Galatasaray since his arrival last summer

The Super Eagles forward has been instrumental for the Turkish giants this season as they push for both the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles.

Osimhen has scored a whopping 28 goals and created five assists to become Galatasaray's leading goalscorer and an important member of Okan Buruk's team

A Turkish pundit urged Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen to embrace life outside football.

The Nigerian forward has instantly become a fan favourite in Turkey, and the Istanbul giants are looking for means to extend his stay at the club permanently.

Despite all these good attributes, Osimhen has been advised to take life not too seriously off the pitch as he does on it.

Turkish pundit Emre Bol urged Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen to enjoy life while he's still young rather than waiting until he's older.



Osimhen advised to get girlfriends

Turkish football commentator Emre Bol has raised concerns about Victor Osimhen's boring lifestyle.

According to AllNigeria, the pundit praised the Nigerian international for his commitment, dedication, and high level of professionalism since joining Galatasaray.

He urged Osimhen to explore life during his younger days in order not to regret his actions. He said via Habersarikirmizi:

"Victor Osimhen was training hard. He had no nightlife and he is a young boy at 26. Go out, make girlfriends for yourself. Enjoy your life. These years will never come again. But he is a great man."

The former Lille player has scored 28 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances during the 2024/25 season per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen's performances over the past two seasons have solidified his status as one of the best forwards in the world, with top clubs eager to secure his signature.

The former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is currently the second-highest goal scorer in Nigeria’s history behind Late Rashidi Yekini per Punch.

Turkish commentator Rasim Ozan Kutahyali warned Victor Osimhen to avoid activities that will jeopardize his career in the Turkish League.



Turkish pundit warns Osimhen

Another Turkish pundit, Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı, has issued a stern warning to Victor Osimhen regarding his off-field behaviour.

According to GS Gazete, he cited an incident where the forward was reportedly involved in a brawl outside a nightclub in 2024.

The commentator noted that the Nigerian international had gotten into trouble a couple of times. He said:

"There was a place where Africans hung out in Maslak 1453. Osimhen was seen there. Then, the management got angry. He never went out again with his nightly outings,” Kutahyali said.

“Osimhen should be careful. He is a very fit football player right now. The path to the championship for Galatasaray passes through his feet. He should be careful with his private life.”

Galatasaray’s strategy to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray are working to find every possible scenario to secure the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli despite the financial constraint.

Osimhen has impressed on loan, and the Turkish champions are determined to keep him at the club beyond his current loan term, which expires in the summer.

The Super Eagles forward will not play for Napoli again, and both parties will work to avoid last summer's scenario and will explore possible exits very early this summer.

