Arsenal put one foot in the UEFA Champions League semifinal after beating Real Madrid 3-0

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks, and makeshift striker Mikel Merino scored the third

There have been some historic comebacks in the UCL which suggest Arsenal are not through yet

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg ties are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with each team facing different fortunes.

Arsenal and Barcelona have one leg each in the semi-final after beating Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund 3-0 and 4-0 in the first legs, respectively, while their opponents have mountains to climb.

Real Madrid players look dejected after conceding the third goal against Arsenal. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain need to stop Aston Villa from scoring in the second leg, while Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will be an open tie in the second leg at the San Siro.

The biggest attention will be on Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the 15-time champions hope to fight back from a three-goal deficit to reach the semi-final.

Legit.ng looks at some selected comebacks in the Champions League that give Madrid hope.

Top Champions League comebacks

Remontada at Camp Nou

According to Sports Illustrated, Barcelona did the unthinkable in the 2016/17 Champions League round of 16, becoming the first team to overcome a four-goal deficit.

After losing the first leg 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes. The Blaugrana won 6-1 against Unai Emery's side at the Camp Nou, with Neymar scoring two late goals to seal it.

They lost the quarter-final first leg 3-0 to Juventus, and there were expectations of another comeback, but the Old Lady held on for a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

Corner taken quickly

The Spanish giant were at the centre of another historic comeback in the Champions League after bottling a three-goal lead to Liverpool in the semi-final of the 2018/19 season. Barcelona won 3-0 in the first leg, including that free kick from Messi.

Liverpool responded with an electrifying 4-0 win at Anfield, including a controversial corner taken quickly from Trent Alexander-Arnold, which Divock Origi scored.

Greek god in Rome

Barcelona served up three consecutive seasons of being involved in dramatic Champions League knockout games. As noted by uefa.com, AS Roma stunned the world after overcoming a three-goal deficit to advance to the semifinal of the 2017/18 UCL.

Barcelona won the first leg 4-1 and were in the driving seat, but goals from Edin Dzeko and Danielle de Rossi set the match in motion before Kostas Manolas completed the comeback with a brilliant header. Peter Drury delivered one of his greatest commentaries that day.

Deportivo La Coruna vs AC Milan

AC Milan were one of the best teams of the early 2000s but were taught a lesson by Deportivo la Coruna, who were also a top Spanish side briefly in the early 1990s and late 2000s. Milan won the first leg of the 2003/04 quarter-final 4-1 and appeared to be cruising to the semifinal, but a 4-0 loss in the second leg stopped them and ranks as one of the greatest comebacks.

Carlo Ancelotti was AC Milan's manager when they lost 4-0 to Deportivo la Coruna in 2004. Photo by Tony Marshall.

Source: Getty Images

Deportivo have been in La Liga 2 since the 2018/19 season after they were relegated the previous season, having also spent time in the third and fourth tiers of Spanish football.

Arteta reacted to Arsenal's win

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta reacted to Arsenal's win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish manager is delighted with his players for sticking to the instruction he passed during the halftime break, which produced three second-half goals.

