Barcelona have one leg in the UEFA Champions League semi-final after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored one each, while Robert Lewandowski netted a brace against his former club

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick believes his team still has all to play for at Signal Iduna Park next Tuesday

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has called on his team to stay humble despite having one foot in the semi-final of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona dismantled Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at the Olimpic Lluis Companys with two goals from Robert Lewandowski against his former club. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal scored one each.

The result has made the next leg at the Signal Iduna Park next week technically a formality, but Flick recognises that it is a possibility things could turn otherwise.

Flick urges Barcelona to be humble

Manager Hansi Flick is not celebrating yet and will only celebrate when the final whistle blows at the end of the second leg in Germany next week. Speaking after the match, he dismissed claims that his team are in the semi-final already.

“No, we're not in the semi-finals,” he said, as quoted by Actualite Barca. “You never know what's going to happen. Football is a crazy sport. In Dortmund, we'll have to play like today.”

It is perfectly reasonable for Flick to be careful as the last time a team won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League by four goals and did not progress to that next round, Barcelona were involved.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the 2016/17 Champions League, but the Blaugrana won the second leg 6-1 against Unai Emery’s PSG to reach the quarterfinal.

Neymar scored two late goals in that match to win it for Barca, but that Brazilian joined the Parisian months later in a world record deal worth €222 million.

Raphinha equals Messi's record

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona by ‘stealing’ Pau Cubarsi’s goal off the line, taking his tally for the season to 50 goals and assists in all competitions.

The Brazilian added two assists to the goal to take his tally in the Champions League this season to 12 goals and seven assists.

As noted by BBC Sports, he has equalled Lionel Messi’s number of 19 goal contributions in a single season for the club achieved in his high-scoring 2011/12 campaign.

With potentially four games left if Barcelona reach the final, the former Leeds United attacker could surpass that eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

On touching Cubarsi's goal-bound effort on that line, he said:

“The first goal? I have apologized to Pau Cubarsí!”

