Carlo Ancelotti is on the brink of losing his job after a crushing defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night

Declan Rice scored two brilliant free kicks within 12 minutes, and Mikel Merino added a third as Real Madrid were overwhelmed in the quarterfinals

With the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid faces a daunting challenge to turn things around

Real Madrid are set to replace Carlo Ancelotti if the veteran coach fails to turn around their 3-0 embarrassing defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos conceded three goals in the second half against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice was the undisputed star of the night, scoring two superb free kicks in the second half to put the Gunners in complete control of the quarter-final first-leg tie.

Rice broke the deadlock with a beautifully curled free kick that found its way inside Thibaut Courtois’ near post — remarkably, the first free-kick goal of his professional career, according to Daily Mail.

Despite boasting a lineup filled with experience and flair, Los Blancos struggled to cope with the North London side’s pressing and quick transitions, Sky Sports reports.

The 15-time UEFA Champions League winners have now lined up a possible replacement for the veteran coach.

Carlo Ancelotti risks losing his job at Real Madrid if he fails to beat Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti faces sack at Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti must win the second leg against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals next week.

According to Goal, the 65-year-old coach is under heavy pressure from the board following a humiliating defeat to Arsenal.

Before now, Ancelotti faced mounting criticism for his performances in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Before the setback against Arsenal, Madrid suffered a rare home defeat to Valencia, their first in 17 years.

The back-to-back losses in just three days have compounded the pressure on Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are in talks with a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti if he fails to beat Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans react to rumours of Ancelotti’s sack

Arsenal fans have seized the opportunity to troll Real Madrid amid rumours that Carlo Ancelotti could be sacked if he fails to beat Arsenal in the return leg.

One fan confidently stated that the Gunners will hand Los Blancos another defeat at home, while another humorously advised the veteran coach to start packing his belongings

Gidion Kipkurui said:

"Then he is certainly loosing his job 😂😂there is no way he is beating Arsenal.

Kingsley Orok wrote:

"It will be a delight to know that someone lost his job because Arsenal was ruthless at the office.

Ifeanyi Christopher added:

"That means they will definitely sack Him.

"Cos' Mikel Arteta would rather defend on Wednesday than Win a trophy.

Mutatis Mutati said:

"That means Carlo Ancellotti will be sacked on Thursday after The Arsenal dismantles Real Madrid mercilessly!

"Be there!

Real Madrid eye Ancelotti’s replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly considering Bayern Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Tribalfootball, the Liverpool legend has denied rumours of a move, stating that he is committed to his current role in the Bundesliga, despite Ancelotti's contract running until 2026.

Following a 1-2 defeat to Valencia, Los Blancos have relinquished their La Liga top spot and now face the prospect of a Champions League exit.

Ancelotti has also been linked with the Brazil national team job after their coach was dismissed following a 4-1 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifying, per BBC.

