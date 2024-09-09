Finidi George Breaks Silence on Victor Osimhen's Social Media Rant
- Victor Osimhen took to social media to criticise Finidi George following Nigeria’s defeat to the Republic of Benin
- The rant followed a report of Finidi using the Galatasaray star’s name as an excuse for the defeat suffered by his side
- The 53-year-old has spoken for the first time following the unsavoury social media rant from the 2023 CAF Player of the Year
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Nigerian football scene was set alight when Victor Osimhen publicly criticised former Super Eagles manager, Finidi George, following Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Benin.
The Super Eagles struggled in their pursuit of a first win in the qualification campaign, falling to a well-organized Cheetahs side in Abidjan.
In what was only Finidi's second match as Nigeria’s head coach, the crucial fixture ended in defeat, with goals from Steve Mounié and Jodel Dossou securing victory for Gernot Rohr’s team.
In the aftermath, a report from Score Nigeria detailed that during discussions with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Finidi pointed to the reluctance of Osimhen and a few other players to feature in the match as a key factor in the loss.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Osimhen responded swiftly, taking to social media to criticise the veteran coach for his remarks.
Months have passed since the controversy first unfolded, and with tensions having cooled, Finidi has now spoken publicly about the incident for the first time.
Finidi speaks on Osimhen’s outburst
In an interview with Nigeria Info, as reported by the Daily Post, the Rivers United manager addressed the situation, saying:
"I sent him a message, letting him know it wasn’t the best way to handle things. Someone told him the coach said something, and he reacted as if I had spoken about him in an interview."
"After that, I didn’t hear from him. I moved on and wish everyone well—only God will judge."
When asked about calls for Osimhen to be banned from the Super Eagles, Finidi declined to comment.
"I don’t know. He’s part of the team now, so let him be," he added. "We can’t crucify him. He made a mistake, but we’ve moved on, and life goes on."
Osimhen message to Super Eagles star
Legit.ng in another report detailed what Osimhen told his Super Eagles teammate before his goal against the Republic of Benin.
The Galatasaray forward scored a brilliant goal only six minutes after replacing Victor Boniface.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.