Victor Osimhen has earned the love of Galatasaray fans for his impressive performances for the club

However, a Turkish commentator has accused one of his teammates of wanting him out of the club

Multiple reports suggest that Osimhen will return to Napoli when his loan deal expires in the summer

Victor Osimhen is set to leave Galatasaray this summer, and a Turkish pundit has accused one of his teammates in Turkey of not wanting him to continue at the club.

Galatasaray have made efforts to keep Osimhen at the club after impressing on his loan, but he is tilted towards leaving the Rams Park rather than continuing next season.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Fenerbahce. Photo by Isa Terli.

Source: Getty Images

His next destination is yet to be determined, but he will return to Napoli, where he will explore his options amid interests from multiple top European clubs.

It is rumoured that the Premier League is his preferred destination where Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested, even though there is nothing definite yet.

He will hope to close his time in Turkey by helping Galatasaray to their third consecutive title as they are three points ahead of rivals Fenerbahce with eight games left in the season.

Pundit accuses Icardi of jealousy

Osimhen was well-received by Galatasaray fans and has been treated with love since arriving in the country on September 3, and he has repaid it all with performances on the pitch.

He demonstrated loyalty to the club after turning down an offer from Manchester United to move in January, claiming that he will see out ynr season in Istanbul.

Turkish commentator Selim Soydan has courted controversy with the claim that Mauro Icardi is jealous of Osimhen and that only one of them can continue at the club next season.

“No matter what anyone says, I know that Icardi is jealous of Osimhen,” he told GS Gazete. “This man had Zaha sent from the team in the past. He complained to his coach.

“If Osimhen hadn't been there today, Icardi would have returned to Galatasaray. But if Osimhen stays, Icardi will not return to Galatasaray. He will play football somewhere else or quit.

“Unlike Ronaldo and Messi, he will not play until he is 38-39. He is not a man who loves football very much.”

Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrates after Galatasaray's win over Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

He added that the ovation Osim will get if Galatasaray win the title will be louder, and it will upset Icardi, whom he claimed has an ego.

“Let Galatasaray be the champion; this time, the chants will be heard more for Osimhen, not Icardi. Icardi is a man with an ego. Everything is forgotten in football. This will upset him,” he added.

“Kerem Aktürkoğlu, a brilliant kid, was also sent from Galatasaray. Was he playing badly? No. He was not wanted and left.”

According to Haber Sari Kirmizi, it was not the first time Soydan accused the Argentine of jealousy towards Osimhen. Shortly after Icardi’s ACL injury in November, the former Besiktas star made those allegations.

Fenerbahce to rival Galatasaray for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will rival Galatasaray for Osimhen this summer, with the Turkish champions already sourcing funds to sign their loan star permanently.

Turkish pundit Serhat Ulueren claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side have contacted Napoli's president, even though the player does not want to play for another club in Turkey.

