Arsenal are set to clash with Real Madrid in the quarter-final of this season's UEFA Champions League

The 15-time winner face Arsenal, that have yet to win the competition, reaching the final in 2005/2006

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made a big plea to the fans at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the first leg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a message to the fans ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The UEFA Champions League is realistically one of Arsenal's best chances of winning a trophy this season, as they are seven points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race with seven games left.

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to turn up for the team against Real Madrid. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Since winning the FA Cup in his first season in 2020, the Spaniard has yet to win another trophy, finishing second behind Manchester City in the league title race twice.

Madrid are 15-time champions of the Champions League, while Arsenal have not won the competition, reaching the final in 2006 and losing 2-1 to Barcelona in the final.

The last time the two sides met in the competition was in 2006 when Thierry Henry’s strike at the Santiago Bernabeu helped the Gunners progress to the quarter-final.

Tomorrow's meeting will have a bit of bad blood even though both sides are far apart in European pedigree, with Madrid winning the trophy six times since their last meeting.

Arteta appeals to Arsenal fans

The first leg of the match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, before the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain a week later.

Arteta, speaking during the press conference today ahead of the match, has called on the Arsenal fans who will be at the stadium tomorrow to get behind the team and be vocal.

“8pm tomorrow night, 11 players, 60,000 people need to be really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them. That's the mindset that I want,” he said, as quoted by arsenal.com.

“The rest, be the team that we've been over the last quarter of the season. With all the ups and downs and things that we have to deal with, continue to do that because that's our super strength.”

Bukayo Saka returned from injury in time to face Real Madrid. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

He added that the team is going to do everything possible to win the game and needs the fans to be with the team to make it a perfect night.

“We're going to need our people playing every single ball with us, and that's going to make a huge difference because that's something that is really needed,” he added.

As seen in a post shared on X by Real Madrid, Los Blancos have arrived in England and had their final training session at the Emirates Stadium before the game.

Both sides will miss players for tomorrow's game. The Spanish giants will be without six players, while the Gunners have five absentees.

Madrid players escape ban before Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Madrid stars escaped suspension before their trip to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final, generating controversy on social media.

Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe were being investigated for controversial gestures during their celebrations against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng