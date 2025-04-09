Kylian Mbappe believes Real Madrid can overturn their 3-0 deficit against Arsenal in the UCL quarterfinals

Declan Rice scored two sensational free-kicks to inspire Arsenal's emphatic first-leg win at the Emirates

Real Madrid must now stage a major comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16

Arsenal delivered one of their most iconic performances in European football on Tuesday night, dismantling defending champions Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Midfielder Declan Rice stole the spotlight with two jaw-dropping free-kicks that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Declan Rice wheels away in celebration after netting a fantastic free-kick against Real Madrid to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The first goal, curled expertly around the wall and inside Thibaut Courtois' near post in the 58th minute, was the Englishman’s first-ever direct free-kick goal.

Just 12 minutes later, Rice silenced the reigning UCL champions again with an even more audacious strike into the top corner, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners capped off their perfect night when Mikel Merino slotted home a third goal in the 75th minute, capitalising on a smart pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Real Madrid’s nightmare was made worse when midfielder Eduardo Camavinga received his marching orders deep into stoppage time.

Mbappe remains optimistic despite humbling defeat

Despite the crushing loss, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to throw in the towel.

Kylian Mbappe is feeling confident that Real Madrid can turn their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal around at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the media after the match, the French forward exuded confidence that the Spanish giants can mount a comeback in the return leg.

“The comeback is possible, of course. We have to believe until the end,” Mbappe said, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

Mbappe, who is still searching for his first Champions League title, is expected to play a vital role when both teams clash again in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16.

The Frenchman was kept quiet for most parts of the game at the Emirates as Arsenal dominated proceedings and could have scored three or four goals extra.

All eyes on the Bernabeu for the second leg

With Arsenal now having one foot in the semifinals, the pressure is firmly on Real Madrid to respond.

The 15-time European champions must pull off a remarkable turnaround to keep their UCL hopes alive.

This 3-0 loss marks one of Real Madrid’s heaviest-ever defeats in a Champions League knockout game, adding further motivation for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to come out swinging at home, BBC reports.

Fans across the globe will be eagerly anticipating what promises to be another thrilling night of Champions League football under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.

Rice sets Champions League record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Declan Rice made history in the UEFA Champions League following his brace against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The defensive midfielder scored two sensational freekicks to set a new record in the knockout stage of the European competition.

Both goals came off direct free-kicks and Rice became the first player to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng