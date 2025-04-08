Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has described his Super Eagles teammates with one word each

He has been part of the team since 2017, when he switched his international allegiance from England

The Nigerian national team are going through a difficult moment and risk missing the 2026 World Cup

Nottingham Forest defender has boasted about his knowledge of his Super Eagles teammates by describing them with one word each in a quick question and answer.

Aina joined the Super Eagles in 2017 after switching his international allegiance, having represented the country of his birth, England, at youth levels.

As noted by Cable, he has formed a social group with other fellow London-born or raised stars called Innit Boys, which includes Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and the reigning African Best Ademola Lookman.

Aina has represented Nigeria at three international tournaments: AFCON 2019, 2021 and 2022, but never a World Cup, having missed out on the final squad for Russia 2018, and Nigeria did not qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Nottingham Forest defender has made the right-back position his own through his performances over time, even though his versatility has helped him fill other roles, particularly at left-back.

Aina describes Super Eagles stars

Fans have described the current group of Super Eagles stars as one of the most likeable, particularly from their use of social media through which they engage with the fans.

As seen in a video shared on X by ESPN Africa, Aina was asked to describe each of his named Super Eagles teammates with one word each, including himself.

He described Victor Osimhen as bags-man, most likely because he bags goals, while calling Ademola Lookman “pidgin”, adding that he would know why he said that.

He described his childhood friend Alex Iwobi as “technique”, and this could be from the fact that he is the most technically gifted player in the team.

For Calvin Bassey, he admitted that there were so many words he could use to describe him, but he settled for “live wire” to describe the Fulham centre-back.

He described himself as the vibes of the team, and it is obvious to see, while for Kelechi Iheanacho, he said “he is the glue”, while he rightfully described captain William Troost-Ekong as the leader.

He stuck with that known nickname for Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, which is Tank, while he unsurprisingly called Victor Boniface the joke man.

Wilfred Ndidi’s nickname, according to Aina, workaholic, is no surprise, as it captures the Leicester City midfielder’s style of play. For experienced defender Semi Ajayi, he called him “knowledge.”

Another unsurprising nickname was Stanley Nwabali, whom he called brick wall, and Moses Simon, whom he called jetpack for his speed, adding Samuel Chukwueze's flair to the list of expected ones. He ended it by describing Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo as “tekky”.

Aina speaks about AFCON final loss

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina shared his parents' reactions to his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra.

Adingra provided the assist for both goals, getting past Aina on multiple occasions, even though it was later confirmed that he played the final with an injury.

